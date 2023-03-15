Andrew Tate denied bail for the third time in Romania

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who was detained alongside his brother Tristan on human trafficking and rape charges in Romania in December of last year, has been denied bail after three detainment extensions on Tuesday, his spokesperson confirmed to CBS News. Tate will remain in a Romanian prison through at least the end of the month.

"Unfortunately, the Romanian judicial system denied Andrew Tate's request for bail today," said Mateea Petrescu, head of communications for the Tate brothers.

"We are disappointed in this outcome as we had high hopes to see Andrew reunited with his family. His legal team will be appealing this decision within the 48hr time frame," Petrescu added.

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan (2nd R) leave court with police cars after their trial in Bucharest, Romania on February 01, 2023. / Credit: Alex Nicodim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

While bail has been denied three times, the brothers have yet to be formally charged. Tristan Tate's bail hearing will be held Wednesday, reported the BBC.

"[The Court] rejects the request to replace the measure of preventive arrest with the measure of judicial control on bail formulated by the defendant TEA as inadmissible in principle. With the right of appeal within 48 hours of communication," said the court in a statement provided by Petrescu.

Eugen Vidineac, Tate's lawyer, said, "At first sight, the court's decision is illegal because the inadmissibility principle concerns a question of the impossibility of the judicial act, a principle that cannot be applied in this case."

Tate is best-known for spreading hate speech, misogyny and violence on social media. He was banned from both Facebook and Instagram in August 2022 for violating Meta's policies on dangerous organizations and individuals, and has also been banned from posting videos on YouTube.

He was suspended from Twitter in 2017 for saying that women "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted, but was reinstated to the platform after Elon Musk took ownership of the company last year.

NFL free agency frenzy underway

Tens of thousands of California residents without power after ferocious storm

Surge pricing is spreading to more than rideshare companies -- here's why