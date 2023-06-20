Andrew Tate to face trial for human trafficking, rape and forming sexual exploitation gang

Romanian prosecutors sent Andrew Tate to trial on Tuesday - DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP

Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

The four were held in police custody from Dec 29 until March 31 before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Andrew (left) and Tristan Tate (right) are the highest profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking - DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who have US and British nationality with millions of online followers, are the highest profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

Mr Tate’s spokesman said on Tuesday “we embrace” the opportunity a planned trial presents to demonstrate the innocence of Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects, as well as vindicate their reputation.

