Andrew Tate – live: Brothers lose Romanian court appeal against 30-day detention

A Romanian official said an appeals court has upheld the 30-day arrest of influencer Andrew Tate on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said the court late on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Mr Tate against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Prosecutors can now seek to extend the detention period for the 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial influencer to 180 days.

Mr Tate and his brother, who was arrested in the same operation, earlier appeared in a Bucharest appeals court to seek release after being held since 29 December.

On Monday, Mr Tate’s lawyer claimed there was “no evidence” to support the allegations against the influencer or his brother.

Eugen Vidineac, who represents both brothers, on Monday told Romanian newssite Gandul the defence had not been given the opportunity to study the prosecution file for the case. The lawyer also claimed that Mr Tate’s controversial online persona would not be valid evidence in a trial.

06:00 , Liam James

Andrew Tate is no stranger to controversy (Saman Javed writes).

The former kickboxer and social media influencer, who has gained notoriety over the years for peddling misogynistic views, was detained in Romania on Thursday 29 December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said.

The arrest came after Tate shared a video hitting back at climate activist Greta Thunberg, prominently displaying pizza boxes from local chain Jerry’s Pizza. Authorities have debunked reports that the pizza box led them to Tate’s location.

On Friday (30 December), Thunberg responded to news that their online spat had aided in Tate’s arrest.

The climate activist was not short of quippy replies, writing on Twitter: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

05:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

A pizza box did not tip Romanian law enforcement agencies to the whereabouts of misogynist influencer Andrew Tate before his arrest on human trafficking charges, according to officials.

Memes and a widely shared image of Mr Tate eating from a pizza box in a social media video response to climate activist Greta Thunberg drew speculation that the local pizza place gave away his location.

Alex Woodward has more:

Andrew Tate could now stay under arrest for three months

05:00 , Liam James

Following the court’s rejection of Andrew Tate’s appeal for his 30-day arrest extension to be overturned, the controversial influencer could now be held for up to 180 days under Romanian law.

Prosecutors can now request the further extension for Mr Tate, his brother and the two Romanian nationals arrested as part of the same investigation into organised crime, human trafficking and rape.

Andrew Tate’s lawyer says ‘no evidence’ to support trafficking or rape allegations

04:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

The lawyer representing social media personality Andrew Tate has claimed there is “no evidence” to support allegations of human trafficking, rape or organised crime against him.

Josh Payne reports:

Andrew Tate loses appeal against detention in human trafficking and rape case

04:00 , Liam James

Online misogynist Andrew Tate has lost his appeal against a judge’s decision to extent his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said a Bucharest appeals court late on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Mr Tate, his co-accused brother Tristan and two Romanian women arrested in the same police operation.

Prosecutors can now request detentions of up to 180 days for the four suspects.

The four have denied wrongdoing and their lawyers have claimed their is no evidence against them – though authorities said they had made the arrests based on accounts from six women.

ICYMI: Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate’s car collection as investigation continues

03:00 , Liam James

Romanian authorities have seized a collection of cars belonging to misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan (Maya Oppenheim writes).

It comes days after the 36-year-old self-avowed “success coach” was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Romanian authorities seized the car collection, estimated to be worth over five million euros, as well a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women, according to a local news report.

Here’s how to beat toxic men like Andrew Tate | Comment

02:00 , Liam James

Sufyan Ahmed’s take on the toxic culture behind the jailed influencer: News of Andrew Tate’s arrest has been met with relief by many hoping this will bring an end to his relevance. However, in my view (and experience) the damage is done. Tate’s views, amplified by social media, has already led to huge numbers of young men from my generation being manipulated, and without urgent intervention we may end up with a lost generation of young men. Let me tell you what I’ve seen.

There is no denying the immense reach Tate achieved. He was the most Googled man over the summer of 2022. Videos with his hashtag have amassed 13 billion views on TikTok. His mentoring scheme currently has 160,000 paying subscribers.

Once you delve into what Tate preaches to the masses, his social media reach is terrifying. Tate has made comments such as, “women bear some responsibility for rape”; has compared women to dogs and proudly confessed in one video with a fellow YouTuber to being an “absolute misogynist”, stating that he was in fact a “realist” and “when you’re a realist, you’re sexist”. The amplification of these views should terrify everyone.

Who is Tristan Tate? All we know about Andrew Tate’s brother arrested in human trafficking raid

01:00 , Liam James

When influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania during a police raid, he was detained alongside three other people - one of them, his brother (Thomas Kingsley writes).

Tristan Tate, who is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer, was detained in December as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape by Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Didcot.

The four suspects, including the Tate brothers, will be held for 30 days after a judge extended their initial detention period of 24 hours, said Didcot spokesperson Ramona Bolla. Prosecutors say they found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

This is what Andrew Tate means for Muslim women like me | Comment

00:00 , Liam James

Hafsa Lodi’s take on Andrew Tate’s adoption of Islam: Is it him? That shiny bald head, manicured beard, and gradient “I’m a celebrity” sunglasses are unmistakeable. A four-minute clip of Andrew Tate, a controversial figure who is known for making vulgar and inflammatory statements about women, has infiltrated the intimate boundaries of my smartphone through a forwarded WhatsApp video. Prior to this, I’ve actively avoided researching or discussing Tate, despite his notoriety on social media – I’d hate to give any more airtime to the self-proclaimed misogynist who is already one of the most frequently googled people on the internet.

But this time I give in, and a quick search leads me to the original video, posted on YouTube a year ago by a “male self-improvement” podcast that hosts “Womanizer Wednesdays”. In the three-hour interview, Tate spews some twisted and simplistic statements about Islam in his apparent attempt to praise the religion.

Andrew Tate’s cars pictured at Bucharest home

Tuesday 10 January 2023 23:00 , Liam James

Cars from Andrew Tate's cars collection, which were was seized by Romanian authorities, are seen at his home in Bucharest.

Authorities seized 15 cars, at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers – and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them – in connection with the investigation.

(Getty)

Andrew Tate posts cryptic Allah reference after appeal ruling

Tuesday 10 January 2023 22:00 , Liam James

Following the rejection of his appeal, which lands him with at least three weeks more in jail, Andrew Tate’s Twitter account shared a quote which has been attributed to Abu Hurayra, one of the companions of the prophet Muhammad.

“When Allah said ‘I test only those I love.’ I took the pain like it was an honour - Abu Hurayrah,” Mr Tate wrote.

The influencer announced last year that he had converted to Islam.

Andrew Tate could now stay under arrest for three months

Tuesday 10 January 2023 20:19 , Liam James

Following the court’s rejection of Andrew Tate’s appeal for his 30-day arrest extension to be overturned, the controversial influencer could now be held for up to 180 days under Romanian law.

Prosecutors can now request the further extension for Mr Tate, his brother and the two Romanian nationals arrested as part of the same investigation into organised crime, human trafficking and rape.

Tuesday 10 January 2023 20:08 , Liam James

Online misogynist Andrew Tate has lost his appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The 36-year-old social media influencer was initially detained on 29 December in an area of north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who is charged in the same case. Two Romanian suspects are also in custody.

All four of them challenged the arrest extension that was granted to prosecutors on 30 December.

Andrew Tate brings Quran to court hearing on human trafficking charges

Tuesday 10 January 2023 19:30 , Liam James

Andrew Tate was holding a copy of the Quran as he arrived at court in Romania today (Joe Middleton writes).

The social media personality attended the hearing to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period to 30 days, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The 36-year-old could be seen clutching the religious text while handcuffed to his brother Tristan as they walked into the courthouse in Bucharest this morning.

Tate tracked for years over far-right links

Tuesday 10 January 2023 18:37 , Liam James

Hope not Hate, a British advocacy group, said it monitored Andrew Tate for years “because of his close links to the far right.”

It described the influencer in a report it produced last year as an “extreme misogynist” who holds conspiratorial views.

“Our major concern is that his brand of extreme and sometimes violent misogyny is reaching a young male audience and that he could serve as a gateway to wider far-right politics,” Hope not Hate said in a statement after Mr Tate was banned by Facebook parent company Meta in August.

Hope not Hate compiled a dossier of information on Mr Tate’s far-right links including Tommy Robinson and Paul Joseph Watson.

Andrew Tate’s lawyer speaks after appeal hearing

Tuesday 10 January 2023 17:30 , Liam James

Eugen Vidineac, a Romanian defence lawyer representing Andrew and Tristan Tate, said after this morning’s hearing that his pleas “were listened to entirely”.

The lawyer added that the two brothers and their two Romanian co-accused all made statements to the court where they were appealing against a judge’s decision to extend their detention from 24 hours to 30 days.

“The court has to decide. We hope for a positive solution for our clients,” Mr Vidineac said.

Ioan Gliga left and Eugen Vidineac, Romanian lawyers for Andrew Tate speak at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest (AP)

Tuesday 10 January 2023 17:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Andrew Tate was holding a copy of the Quran as he arrived at court in Romania today.

The social media personality attended the hearing to appeal against a judge’s decision to extend his arrest period to 30 days, on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The 36-year-old could be seen clutching the religious text while handcuffed to his brother Tristan as they walked into the courthouse in Bucharest this morning.

Joe Middleton has more:

This is what Andrew Tate means for Muslim women like me

Tuesday 10 January 2023 16:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

“I can only hope that his arrest will finally discredit him, and raise awareness about his dangerous, misogynistic ideology that’s completely at odds with Islam,” Hafsa Lodi writes.

Andrew Tate leaves Bucharest court in handcuffs amid human trafficking allegations

Tuesday 10 January 2023 15:40 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Tate brothers leave court awaiting appeal decision

Tuesday 10 January 2023 14:54 , Liam James

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left a Romanian court after appealing their continued detention.

The pair were walked to a waiting police van handcuffed to one another. Andrew carried a Quran in his hand as he had on the way in to court around six hours earlier.

The brothers were appealing against a judge’s decision to extend their arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days after they were detained on 29 December on suspicion of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Andrew, left, and Tristan Tate leave Bucharest’s Court of Appeal (EPA)

Andrew carries a Quran as he leaves handcuffed to his brother (AFP/Getty)

Andrew as he left the building (AP)

Who is Tristan Tate? All we know about Andrew Tate’s brother arrested in human trafficking raid

Tuesday 10 January 2023 14:30 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

When influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania during a police raid, he was detained alongside three other people - one of them, his brother.

Tristan Tate, who is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer, was detained in December as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape by Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Didcot.

The four suspects, including the Tate brothers, will be held for 30 days after a judge extended their initial detention period of 24 hours, said Didcot spokesperson Ramona Bolla. Prosecutors say they found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Thomas Kingsley has more:

Who is Andrew Tate? All you need to know about the influencer arrested in Romania

Tuesday 10 January 2023 14:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Emory Andrew Tate is a social media influencer and former kickboxer.

Tate was born in the US but came to live in Britain when he was four years old.

He is also the founder of Hustler’s University, an online “academy” where members pay a monthly membership fee in exchange for advice on how to make a passive income from several online industries.

Prior to being banned, Tate had a huge Instagram following of 4.6 million.

His popularity soared after videos of him began circulating on TikTok. At the time of writing, the hashtag #AndrewTate has accumulated 12.7 billion views.

Andrew Tate arrived in court on Tuesday morning to appeal judge’s earlier decision

Tuesday 10 January 2023 13:29 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.

Tate, a 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29 in an area of north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who is charged in the same case. Two Romanian women are also in custody.

All four of them immediately challenged the arrest extension that was granted to prosecutors on Dec. 30. A document explaining the judge’s motivation for the extension says “the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored,” and that they could “leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition.”

A verdict from Bucharest’s Court of Appeal is expected to come later Tuesday, Eugen Vidineac, the Romanian lawyer representing Tate, told The Associated Press.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency DIICOT said after the late December raids that it had identified six victims in the case who were subjected by the group to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by group members.

The agency said victims were lured by pretenses of love, and later intimidated, surveilled, and subjected to other control tactics into performing pornographic acts intended to reap substantial financial gains.

Prosecutors investigating the case have so far seized a total of 15 luxury cars — at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers — and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for DIICOT.

Bolla said that if prosecutors can prove they gained money through human trafficking, the property “will be taken by the state and (will) cover the expenses of the investigation and damages to the victims.”

Andrew Tate’s lawyer previously said ‘no evidence’ to support trafficking or rape allegations

Tuesday 10 January 2023 11:45 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

The lawyer representing social media personality Andrew Tate claimed on Monday that there is “no evidence” to support allegations of human trafficking, rape or organised crime against him.

Eugen Vidineac, who represents both Tate brothers, had told Romanian online newspaper Gandul he believed the character someone like Tate portrays on social media could not be “used as evidence in a criminal trial” as it may not reflect who they are in real life.

Read more:

Andrew Tate in court to appeal against extension to human trafficking arrest

Tuesday 10 January 2023 11:10 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Social media personality Andrew Tate has arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs, to appeal an extension to his arrest in a human trafficking probe.

A judge’s previously extended his detention period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, trafficking and rape.

Tate, a 36-year-old British-US citizen who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on 29 December in an area of north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who is charged in the same case. Two Romanian women are also in custody.

ICYMI: Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate’s car collection as investigation continues

Tuesday 10 January 2023 11:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Romanian authorities have seized a collection of cars belonging to misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

Maya Oppenheim reports:

Here’s how to beat toxic men like Andrew Tate

Tuesday 10 January 2023 10:43 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

"News of Andrew Tate’s arrest has been met with relief by many hoping this will bring an end to his relevance. However, in my view (and experience) the damage is done. Tate’s views, amplified by social media, has already led to huge numbers of young men from my generation being manipulated, and without urgent intervention we may end up with a lost generation of young men."

Sufyan Ahmed writes:

In 2023, let’s end the curse of the ‘anti-woke’ bigots

Tuesday 10 January 2023 09:30 , Sravasti Dasgupta

"Anti-wokery in the media has an audience because it’s full of comforting lies: pre-packaged opinions you can easily pick up and use to soothe any sense that something might need to change and that this might be costly to you, personally, in a way there’s no easy getting around."

Phil McDuff writes:

Tate brothers arrive in Romania court

Tuesday 10 January 2023 09:06 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Andrew Tate and his brother have arrived in a Romanian court after being arrested for human trafficking, rape and organised crime charges.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial influencer stepped out the back of a police van handcuffed to his brother and holding a Quran.

On Monday, Mr Tate’s lawyer claimed there is “no evidence” to support the allegations against him or his brother.

All we know about Andrew Tate’s brother arrested in human trafficking raid

Tuesday 10 January 2023 08:15 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Tristan Tate, who is also a former kickboxer turned social media influencer, was detained in December as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape by Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Didcot.

While the headlines around the arrest focused on the more famous Andrew Tate, his brother is less well known.

Thomas Kingsley reports:

Tate brothers to appear in court today for rape and human trafficking charges

Tuesday 10 January 2023 07:47 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

A Romanian court is due to rule on Tuesday on a challenge filed by Andrew Tate, an internet personality notorious for hate speech, against his 30-day arrest for alleged human trafficking and formation of an organised crime group to exploit six women.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were detained by Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors on Dec. 29 pending a criminal investigation.

They have denied wrongdoing through an attorney and have challenged the arrest warrant.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship.

The victims were then taken to properties on the outskirts of capital Bucharest and through physical violence and mental intimidation were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites which generated large financial gains, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also said one of the brothers raped one of the victims in March of last year, which is when the investigation started.

“The possibility that the suspects would evade investigation, leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition given their financial possibilities and public comments to that regard cannot be ignored,” the court judge said in the written record approving the arrest.

Prosecutors have seized 15 luxury vehicles and over 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and Prahova and Brasov counties, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime unit DIICOT, told Reuters.

The seizure was meant to prevent the assets being sold or concealed.

Should the court uphold the arrest warrant and the investigation need more time, prosecutors can seek approval for further extensions of up to 180 days of detention under Romanian law.