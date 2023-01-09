Andrew Tate – live: Jailed influencer shares cryptic tweet as he is ‘rushed to hospital’

The Twitter account of far-right influencer Andrew Tate posted a cryptic message on Sunday as local media reported that he had been hospitalised in Romania.

Mr Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan Tate remain in custody in Romania after they were detained under human trafficking and rape charges. It is unclear whether the tweet was sent by Mr Tate himself or by someone else controlling his account.

The tweet read: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

The account also shared a link to a news item by a Romanian news outlet, Spy News, which reported on the hospitalisation.

The report mentioned that the hospital visit took place after the brothers were given routine medical checks in jail.

16:00 , Liam James

The lawyer representing Andrew Tate has said there is “no evidence” to support allegations of human trafficking, rape or organised crime against the 36-year-old social media influencer or his brother Tristan.

Eugen Vidineac, who represents both brothers, told Romanian online newspaper Gandul the defence had not been given the opportunity to study the prosecution file for the case.

The lawyer said several electronic devices were seized in April last year which were subject to computer searches.

He added: “I will point this out from the beginning, that even up to the present moment, the criminal investigation file has not been made available to us to ensure the effective defence of our clients.

“In this sense, I would like to point out, at least from this point of view, I am also somehow amazed, there is not a single piece of evidence apart from the victim’s statement that leads to the idea that a crime of rape was committed.”

Asked what evidence there was in support of a human trafficking offence, Mr Vidineac said: “In my view, there is no evidence there either, and I’m talking about evidence leading, by itself or directly, to the formation of an opinion of reasonable suspicion regarding the commission of offences provided for and punishable by criminal law.”

Andrew Tate account posts again

15:30 , Liam James

Andrew Tate’s account posted another tweet referencing the “Matrix”, after an earlier post which said it was responsible for “attacking him”.

Mr Tate has previously claimed to believe that reality is a “Matrix” – referring to the dystopian Keanu Reeves sci-film where people are led by computers to work until they die.

The latest tweet from his account, which also shared a message attributed to Mr Tate’s lawyer, read: “The Matrix does not play fair, they play to win.”

In a recent exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg, Tate posted a bizarre video in which he accused Ms Thunberg of being a “slave of the Matrix”.

15:03 , Liam James

Sufyan Ahmed’s take on the toxic culture behind the jailed influencer: News of Andrew Tate’s arrest has been met with relief by many hoping this will bring an end to his relevance. However, in my view (and experience) the damage is done. Tate’s views, amplified by social media, has already led to huge numbers of young men from my generation being manipulated, and without urgent intervention we may end up with a lost generation of young men. Let me tell you what I’ve seen.

There is no denying the immense reach Tate achieved. He was the most Googled man over the summer of 2022. Videos with his hashtag have amassed 13 billion views on TikTok. His mentoring scheme currently has 160,000 paying subscribers.

Once you delve into what Tate preaches to the masses, his social media reach is terrifying. Tate has made comments such as, “women bear some responsibility for rape”; has compared women to dogs and proudly confessed in one video with a fellow YouTuber to being an “absolute misogynist”, stating that he was in fact a “realist” and “when you’re a realist, you’re sexist”. The amplification of these views should terrify everyone.

Romanian news says Tate hospitalised after medical exam

14:30 , Liam James

Speculation over Andrew Tate’s hospitalisation stems from a report by Antena 3, a CNN-partnered Romania newssite.

The report read: “Yesterday he [Tate] was taken out of the Central Prison of the Capital Police and taken to a hospital because when he was incarcerated, according to the procedures, he was given a medical examination and the prison doctor asked him if he was suffering from certain ailments.

“The attorney for the Tate brothers notified the central detention center and stated that he had certain medical problems.

“Based on this notification, yesterday he was taken to a specialist consultation in a hospital in the capital.”

The report added that he was later returned to the prison where he was being held.

13:44 , Liam James

Far-right influencer Andrew Tate sent a cryptic tweet on Sunday amid local media reports that one of the two Tate brothers had been hospitalised in Romania (Maroosha Muzaffar writes).

Mr Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan Tate remain in custody in Romania after they were detained under human trafficking and rape charges. It is unclear whether the tweet was sent by Mr Tate himself or by someone else controlling his account.

