Andrew Tate news – latest: Luxury cars and cash seized in £3.2m raid on influencer’s house

Detectives investigating human trafficking claims against Andrew Tate have seized £3.2m worth of assets from his home in Bucharest.

Romanian authorities said that 29 assets - including luxury vehicles, watches and cash - had been taken from the divisive online personality.

On Saturday Several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were seen being taken from Mr Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, to be transported to a storage location.

Mr Tate has been detained on suspicion of human trafficking and rape, which he denies. He was arrested at the end of last year and remains in custody in Romania.

Last week the British-American lost his bed to have his detention in Romania ended. Mr Tate was arrested alongside his brother Tristian.

The detained challenged their 30-day arrest warrant, but the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge this week and said they should remain in police custody.

Authorities suspect the pair, along with two Romanian nationals, of running "an organised crime group".

Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei (£3.2m) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.

In the past week, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets has taken into administration 29 movable assets, including luxury vehicles and watches, and various amounts of cash in different currencies, it said in a statement late on Saturday.

On Saturday several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were seen being taken from Mr Tate’s compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

Mr Tate, his brother and two Romanian female suspects were detained on 29 Dec on charges of forming a criminal gang to exploit six women sexually. They have denied wrongdoing.

The controversial British-American online personality is detained in Romanian on suspicion of human trafficking and rape, which he denies.

We’ll bring you any updates as they come in.