Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicious of rape and human trafficking.

Romanian authorities confirmed on 29 December that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.

At 10.30am GMT, Tate posted to his Twitter account: “The Matrix sent their agents.”

The tweet, made in reference to his arrest, has led to confusion whether Tate is still under detention.

After Tate’s arrest, it was announced by the Romanian authorities that the former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, will be detained for 24 hours for questioning alongside two Romanian suspects, according to a statement from the prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit.

The siblings have been under criminal investigation since April, it was reported.

Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

Authorities reportedly used Tate’s social media post, in which he displayed pizza boxes from a local chain, Jerry’s Pizza, to confirm he was in the country.

Thunberg made a cheeky dig at Tate on Twitter following his arrest, writing: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes” in response to Tate’s video.

