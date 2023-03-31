Andrew Tate to be released

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Jan, 10 - Alexandru Dobre

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will be released from police custody and moved to house arrest, a Romanian judge has ruled.

The ruling by the Court of Appeal in Bucharest replaces the latest period of custody, which was to end on 29 April.

The 36-year-old and his brother Tristan are being investigated over allegations of sexual assault and exploitation, as well as on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.

The pair were taken into custody on 29 December last year but have not been formally charged.

