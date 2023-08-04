Andrew Tate released from house arrest over sex trafficking charges

Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest in Romania as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, placing him under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2.”

The misogynistic influencer was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The pair were arrested in December and were charged in June with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, with seven women alleged to have been targeted. They both deny the charges.

Under Romanian law, the case was sent to the Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

The Tates spent three months in police detention after detectives raided their home in December, successfully appealing to be moved to house arrest on 31 March. While they lost an appeal last month to be released from that restriction last month, a further attempt this week was granted by the court.

