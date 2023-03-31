Andrew Tate released from prison after three months and put under house arrest

(Independent)

Misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been released from jail in Romania and placed under house arrest instead after winning an appeal over being held in prison.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Tate’s appeal, which challenged a judge’s decision last week to extend his arrest a fourth time for 30 days, an official said.

The investigation into trafficking claims against Andrew and Tristan Tate continues, officials said.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate outside the Bucharest Court of Appeal (via REUTERS)

Tate, who has gained notoriety over the years for peddling misogynistic views, was detained with his brother and two Romanian women in late December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

All four won an appeal on Friday, and will remain under house arrest until 29 April, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, Diicot.

None of the four has yet been charged.

Tate, a 36-year-old British-US citizen who has 5.4 million Twitter followers, last month lost an appeal against further detention.

