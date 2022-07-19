Andrew Timothy Evans pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Topeka stabbing death of Raymond Smith

In this article:

Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday at the Shawnee County Courthouse, shown here, to intentional second-degree murder in the 2019 Topeka stabbing slaying of Raymond Smith.

Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Shawnee County District Court to intentional second-degree murder in the 2019 Topeka stabbing slaying of Raymond Smith.

Smith, 41, of Topeka, was stabbed to death in September 2019 at 1213 S.E. 33rd.

Tuesday's plea came about through an agreement that involved a reduction in the initial charge against Evans, which was intentional and premeditated first-degree murder.

Sentencing is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12, said District Attorney Mike Kagay.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brandon Farnham. It was investigated by Topeka police.

