Andrew Wilhoite, accused of killing wife, withdraws from Clinton Township election

A Lebanon man accused of killing his wife in March has withdrawn from a local election in Boone County, after advancing in Indiana’s primary earlier this month.

Andrew Wilhoite secured a spot as one of three Republican candidates in the race for a seat on the Clinton Township Board.

The 40-year-old has been incarcerated in the Boone County Jail since March after police said he told investigators he threw a concrete flower pot at his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dropped her body over the side of a bridge into a creek.

Wilhoite’s withdrawal form is for the November general election and was filed with the Clerk of the Boone Circuit Court on Wednesday, the document shows. It does not give a reason for Wilhoite’s withdrawal.

Want more crime news on your phone?: Download the IndyStar mobile app now

Prosecutors charged Andrew Wilhoite with murder in his wife’s killing. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 27.

Nikki Wilhoite

A phone number for Andrew Wilhoite listed on his withdrawal form is no longer in service. The man’s attorneys did not immediately return requests for comment.

State election officials said it was legal for people facing felony charges, such as Andrew Wilhoite, to run for local office. A person is only ineligible if they are convicted.

Township boards consist of three members, state officials said. The local Republican primary race had only drawn the three candidates. No one filed on the Democratic primary ticket.

More: American Legion deputy director among 11 jailed in Indiana child solicitation sting

Boone County election results show Andrew Wilhoite earned 60 votes to his competitors’ 110 and 106 votes. Clinton Township has a population of 906, according to data from STATS Indiana.

Nikki Wilhoite was reported missing March 25 after she didn’t show up for work that day.

Investigators in a probable cause affidavit said Andrew Wilhoite initially told police he last saw his wife sleeping on the couch after the couple had an argument. When police spoke further with him, he asked for an attorney.

Story continues

Police said Andrew Wilhoite called again shortly after and said he’d take them to his wife’s body.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Boone County man charged in wife's killing withdraws from election