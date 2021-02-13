Andrew Yang’s Baseless Call to Retire the New York City Flag

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack H. Burke
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On February 1, Andrew Yang — the New York author, entrepreneur, nonprofiteer, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate now running for New York City mayor — tweeted that the official flag of his adopted city, a flag that has iconically flown over the New York skyline since 1915, should be offhandedly retired and replaced with a less “old” design.

“The colors are based on the Dutch Prince’s flag. . . . The seal is old,” Yang asserted, referring to the official NYC seal borne by the flag.

“Corey Johnson [speaker of the NYC Council] proposed having a new flag designed by artists in New York as a symbol of civic pride,” Yang declared — and Yang apparently agrees with him: “I like the idea of a more modern flag for NYC.” In Mr. Yang’s philosophy, longevity is evidently no sign of success.

Forget the flag design for a moment. Why the worry about the flag’s age? New York City itself was first settled in 1624 and is, therefore, centuries older than the flag Yang thinks is too geriatric to represent it. Should New York City, or New York State itself, therefore be abolished? Surely not. Oldness qua oldness is not an argument against the NYC banner. Yang needs a better argument to convince New York to abolish the iconic flag designed by the 1915 mayor’s committee.

So enough with mere age as an argument. What of the flag itself? Should New York City’s banner be cast into the dustbin of history?

Before June 1915, New York City had no official flag, and used, on an ad hoc basis, an unofficial white banner bearing the city seal. “Up to the present time,” as reported in Seal and Flag of the City of New York (published in 1915), “the City of New York has never possessed an official flag in any true sense of the term.” Mayor John Purroy Mitchel appointed a citizen-led committee to produce an official flag and to introduce a historically informed, standardized version of the city seal. The occasion was the 250th anniversary of the installation of the first mayor and board of aldermen of the City of New York in 1665, marking the beginning of “New York City” under the English and the end of Dutch rule over New Amsterdam — aside from a period in 1673–74 when the Netherlands regained control. The blue-white-orange tricolor produced by the mayor’s committee and approved by the city aldermen in 1915 was a smashing victory of design, and has flown proudly and distinctively over New York’s skyline for the last 105 years. The city flag and the seal that it bears combine the colors of the Dutch Republic’s flag with a “distinctively American” eagle crest on the city’s English-style arms, creating a bold emblem that unmistakably represents New York and its past. The flag was intended to showcase the identity and genesis of a fiercely proud American city. It was consciously created to evoke the heritage and history of New York and of New Amsterdam before it. The apparent “oldness” of the emblem is intentional, not accidental. But it appears that all this history is lost on today’s anti-flag crowd.

Flag of New York City
Flag of New York City

The design coup of the New York City flag is that it succeeds as a bold and energetic-looking symbol in a way that is in fact fostered, not obscured, by its roots in the past. It also has the official bearing necessary for a city such as New York. While modern flag designers often criticize the practice of putting seals on flags, if any design were an exception to this rule, the NYC flag would be it. The design works, and has for 105 years. Why punish this flag for its success?

The same can be said of the design of the seal itself. When introducing their version of the city seal to the board of aldermen for approval, the 1915 Art Committee answered an expected criticism of the design. The committee’s response anticipated the complaints made by Yang over a century later: “It is in no sense a new design,” John B. Pine of the official Art Committee said, “and any criticism that it is not beautiful or that it does not meet heraldic requirements is irrelevant.” He added,

No doubt, a more beautiful seal could be designed, but we regard it as of far more importance to perpetuate the seal which was adopted by the Common Council in 1686 and which ever since that date has been used by the City but with slight modification as the symbol of its corporate entity.

(These words are found in the above-mentioned book, Seal and Flag of the City of New York. As it happens, John B. Pine himself edited the handsomely bound volume, which was officially authorized by the mayor’s seal and flag committee. It is a great read for anyone interested in the history of Gotham’s civic symbols. One can find it both at the NYC Public Library and online. It gives an in-depth background of the city’s emblems and brand-new official flag. Fittingly, it is bound in the blue and orange tinctures of the city flag. Evidently, the publisher did not share Yang’s qualms about the “Dutch Prince’s” colors.)

Anyone concerned that the seal on the city flag is “old” has missed the boat with his concern by a good hundred years. The seal was already of venerable age in 1915, when the art committee and aldermen enthusiastically affixed it to the new Gotham tricolor. Far from deficient in civic pride, the flag was meant from the start to be a grand, civic-minded project that would foster pride in a great American city. Citizen-artists already designed the current flag, so retiring it would achieve nothing but to obscure their work. It would create the same wrong that a “new flag” would supposedly remedy. This suggests that those opposed to the flag do not understand its history, and view it as fair game to create excitement and novelty for a civic pet project.

Finally, New York City is far from the only city or county that features the old Dutch, New Amsterdam colors. I am a lifelong resident of Dutchess County, New York, which draws from this aesthetic as well. But at least the NYC flag incorporates the Dutch colors in upright bars. With its orange-white-blue triband, the Dutchess County flag is an exact reproduction of the Dutch Prinsenvlag, distinguished only by the county seal. Ulster County is in the same predicament, as is Albany, the capital of New York State. Yang’s home county of Westchester, fittingly enough, also conspicuously bears the Dutch kleuren on its flag.

Americans have stubbornly showcased their heritage through civic symbols throughout the nation’s history. Before sounding another flat-noted judgment on a classic American emblem like the NYC flag, Mr. Yang and his anti-flag allies should recognize that fact. After all, the American flag itself bears the title “Old Glory” — and not as an insult.

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Biden will try to close Guantanamo after 'robust' review

    President Joe Biden will seek to close the prison on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay following a review process, resuming a project begun under the Obama administration, the White House said Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was the “intention” of the Biden administration to close the detention facility, something President Barack Obama pledged to do within a year shortly after he took office in January 2009.

  • Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori resigns

    In just a week, the metamorphosis was complete: former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori went from being a political asset seen as vital to the Tokyo Olympics' success to a liability threatening the already cloudy outlook for the Summer Games. Mori, 83, resigned on Friday as head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after an apology for sexist comments failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. The groundswell of criticism from athletes, sponsors, volunteers, diplomats, media and ordinary Japanese pierced what one newspaper described as the "village mentality" of Mori's allies, including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who had hoped an apology would put the controversy to rest.

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, to go before judge

    An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer will face a judge on Thursday because prosecutors are asking that he be re-arrested.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • White House aide suspended for threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Ducklo's conduct was “completely unacceptable.” Psaki said while she had not spoken about the incident with President Joe Biden, Ducklo and aides “at the highest levels” of the White House’s communications team had apologized for the incident.

  • Merkel promises lockdown will not last a day longer than necessary

    Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to have a little more patience after agreeing with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until March 7 and said restrictions would not last a day longer than necessary. A gradual fall in daily infections has raised pressure for an easing of tight restrictions in place since mid-December and Merkel agreed with state premiers on Wednesday that some schools and hairdressers could open sooner than March 7. With neighbouring countries seeking to contain major outbreaks, Germany will impose stricter controls on people seeking to enter its territory from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened. Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?" Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021 But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • Georgia governor urges Biden to block battery maker penalty

    Georgia's governor wants President Joe Biden to override a federal regulatory decision that could threaten the future of a giant battery factory being built in the northeastern part of the state. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday called on Biden to review a ruling that went against SK Innovation, which is building a $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Commerce that the company has said would employ 2,600 workers. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that SK Innovation, a South Korean company, stole 22 trade secrets from competitor LG Energy Solution and that the company should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

  • Russia warns EU it is 'ready' to break off ties over threatened Navalny sanctions

    Moscow said on Friday that it was “ready” to cut ties with the European Union if the bloc imposes further sanctions over its jailing of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The comments mark another deterioration in relations between Russia and the West after Mr Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was poisoned with Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok last summer. After a months-long convalescence in Germany, he returned to Russia in January, only to be arrested and later jailed for three years for violating the terms of his parole. Mr Navalny’s ordeal has sparked Russia’s biggest nationwide protests in a decade and the EU has already imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials over his poisoning. Now it is raising the prospect of further sanctions and Moscow has signalled that it will fight back. Asked in an interview on Friday if Russia was moving towards “breaking off” with the EU, Mr Lavrov said Russia was “ready” if “sanctions are imposed in certain areas that create risks for our economy”. “We don’t want to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world but we need to be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.” A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said “these statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible.” The foreign ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later softened the minister’s remarks, insisting that he was misunderstood. The foreign ministry said Russia had no plans to cut ties but that it would be “ready” if the EU were to do it. Mr Peskov insisted that Moscow “wants to foster ties with the European Union but if the EU follows this path (of introducing further sanctions), then yes, we will be ready because you need to prepare for the worse.” EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia on Feb 22. Mr Lavrov’s remarks came a week after as a disastrous visit to Moscow by Josep Borrell. The EU foreign policy chief got a public dressing down by Mr Lavrov, who criticised the bloc for alleged human rights abuses in Latvia and said the relationship was marked by “lack of trust.” While Mr Borrel was still in Russia, the Kremlin ordered three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland to be expelled for observing January’s opposition protests. Meanwhile, Mr Navalny, who has been locked up in a notorious Moscow’s prison since his return in January, was back on trial on Friday on charges of defaming a Second World War veteran. Mr Navalny has accused Russian authorities of concocting the case and exploiting the 94-year-old man to smear him in the eyes of ordinary Russians on state TV. He insisted that he was expressing an opinion and did not target the veteran in any way. The charges related to Mr Navalny’s blog post last summer, in which he denounced a group of people filmed in a TV ad for President Putin’s constitutional reforms allowing him to stay in power as “lackeys and traitors.”

  • No execution: Courts side with inmate wanting pastor present

    An Alabama inmate won a reprieve from a planned lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state must allow his personal pastor in the death chamber. Thursday's scheduled execution of Willie B. Smith III was called off by Alabama officials after the justices maintained an injunction issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in chamber. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • U.N. envoy urges U.S. to relax Venezuela sanctions, drawing opposition rebuke

    A U.N. envoy on Friday said U.S. and E.U. sanctions on Venezuela were worsening a humanitarian crisis and recommended the United States relax the measures, an argument the country's opposition labeled "regime propaganda." Following a 12-day visit, Alena Douhan, a U.N. special rapporteur focusing on sanctions, recommended in a preliminary report that the sanctions be lifted and the Venezuelan government be granted access to funds frozen in the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal. Washington in January 2019 sanctioned state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to try to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation and stands accused of corruption, rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election.

  • FBI probe of Texas AG expands to look at home renovations

    The FBI is investigating renovations made to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's million-dollar home as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that the state's highest-ranking attorney illegally helped a wealthy donor, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. Last year, much of Paxton’s senior staff accused him of committing crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, whom some of the Republican’s former deputies now say had a hand in work done on Paxton's home. Following the remarkable revolt that riled Texas politics, all of Paxton’s accusers quit or were fired and four later sued the attorney general under the state’s whistleblower law.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Josh Hawley calls impeachment a ‘kangaroo trial’ after being accused of ignoring it

    Mr Hawley said trial was 'totally unconstitutional and it is incredibly selfish on the part of Democrats who are pursuing their own personal political vendettas here'