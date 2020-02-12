Andrew Yang drops out of the 2020 presidential race after disappointing showings in Iowa and New Hampshire

Matt Rourke/AP

The businessman Andrew Yang is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing performance in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, he announced Tuesday night.

At the time Yang announced he was suspending his campaign, with almost 25% of the precincts reporting, he was in eighth place behind Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

The Yang campaign had indicated to supporters and to its staff, including in a Saturday fundraising email, that it would no longer be viable if Yang placed outside the top four candidates in New Hampshire.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The businessman Andrew Yang is officially dropping out of the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing performance in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, he announced Tuesday evening.

At the time of his announcement, 8:15 p.m. ET, with almost 25% of the precincts reporting, he was in eighth place behind Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Yang based his campaign platform around his signature Freedom Dividend, a universal-basic-income proposal that would give every American adult $1,000 a month. More than any other candidate, Yang sounded the alarm on the pitfalls automation might introduce to the American economy.

After building a grassroots movement and experiencing a meteoric rise on the national scene, Yang sustained a humbling defeat in the Iowa caucuses, earning just 1% support in the second caucus alignment and receiving zero pledged delegates out of state.

"While there is work left to be done, you know I am the math guy and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race," Yang said Tuesday as he suspended his campaign. "I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win."

—QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 12, 2020

In the wake of the Iowa caucuses, the campaign made significant cuts to its staff, laying off dozens of people across different levels of the campaign.

The Yang campaign indicated to supporters and to its staff, including in a Saturday fundraising email, that it would no longer be viable if Yang did not place among the top four candidates in New Hampshire.

"If we miss this fundraising goal and our target finish in New Hampshire, I don't believe we can continue contending at the same level," the email said.

In a recording of a campaign-wide staff call on Friday obtained by Insider and originally reported by Rolling Stone, a defeated-sounding Yang acknowledged the toll of the layoffs and the uphill battle the campaign was facing ahead of New Hampshire.

"The caucus format was singularly opposed to the dynamic that our campaign tends to attract," Yang said of Iowa, adding, "New Hampshire is, in some ways, the most Yang Gang environment you could imagine."

But as Tuesday came around, Yang was polling in sixth place at 3.7% support in Real Clear Politics' average of New Hampshire Democratic primary polls, with a low chance of receiving any pledged delegates, later born out in the results.

Two Yang campaign staffers told Insider ahead of the vote that they saw virtually no chance of Yang placing in the top four candidates in New Hampshire, with one describing the recent layoffs and the fundraising email as national leadership "bracing staff for an eventual reason to drop out."

Read the original article on Business Insider