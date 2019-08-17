How Andrew Yang ended up in a viral video dancing the Cupid Shuffle

WASHINGTON – The "Cupid Shuffle" goes "down, down, do your dance" — and entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang was doing just that.

During a campaign stop in Beaufort, South Carolina, on Thursday, Yang showed off his dance moves ahead of a meeting with the local Black Chamber of Commerce and a meeting with Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.

Yang campaign press secretary Randy Jones said that when Yang and his team walked into the building at that campaign stop, they immediately heard the song "the Cupid Shuffle," which was playing in a Jazzercise class in the building.

Democratic presidential hopeful and former technology executive Andrew Yang participates in a line dance class during a campaign stop at the Black Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 15 in Beaufort, S.C. More

Jones said Yang decided to walk in and say hello. The class then asked the 2020 presidential hopeful if he would like to join in on their dance. Videos of Yang doing the Cupid Shuffle went viral online, with one video receiving roughly 1.2 million views since being posted Thursday evening.

"As seriously as Andrew and the team take the issues of this country, that's why he's running for president," Jones said, "it's also important to not take yourself too seriously all the time and have a little bit of fun."

Something that just happened here is @AndrewYang did Jazzercise. pic.twitter.com/0p9LLebvTG — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) August 15, 2019

Yang has been an underdog in the crowded Democratic primary field, where roughly two dozen candidates are vying to be the party's nominee. Although he has never held office, Yang has repeatedly hit the criteria to participate in the Democratic National Committee's primary debates.

He has qualified for the next primary debate in September, which requires candidates to hit 2% in four qualifying polls and tally at least 130,000 individual donors. The entrepreneur has also built a loyal following of supporters known as the “Yang Gang."

Yang's signature policy initiative is a proposal to provide universal basic income, which involves giving all American adults a $1,000 monthly government stipend.

The videos of Yang dancing caught the eye of at least one other presidential candidate.

Fellow 2020 Democratic hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan wrote in a tweet: "I tell you, @AndrewYang’s got great moves. I’d love to have him join me for a yoga session if he’s up for it." Ryan has spoken out about how yoga and mindfulness techniques are needed for Americans to take care of themselves in a world increasingly dominated by technology.

Jones said that the attendees of the Jazzercise class thought Yang stopping in was great, with some even asking to take a photo with the Democratic candidate.

"We think it made their day, it made our day," Jones said.

"Sometimes the best moments of a presidential campaign are when you get to have great opportunities to interact with the American people such as that," he concluded. "It just makes it fun."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Andrew Yang ended up in a viral video dancing the Cupid Shuffle