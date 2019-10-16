Andrew Yang eschewed the usual American flag lapel pin for one that said 'math' instead at the debate

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

2020 presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang traded the traditional American flag lapel pin for another one that said "math" instead during the Democratic debates in Ohio.

Yang has been no stranger to breaking the mold when it comes to debate fashion. He wore the flag lapel pin on the right side of his jacket during the Houston debates, instead of the left.

Yang also goes tie-less during debates. During the debate in Florida, NBC anchor Brian Williams said, "Do you look at Mr. Yang and say, 'Would it kill you to throw on a tie?'"

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Andrew Yang dem debates More

Entrepreneur and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang traded the traditional American flag lapel pin for another one that said "math" instead during the Democratic debates in Westerville, Ohio.

"Math" is an acronym for "Make America Think Harder," according to Yang, a play on President Donald Trump's slogan of "Make America Great Again," or MAGA. Yang has also anchored his campaign on his Asian American identity, often referencing "math" in political punchlines and town halls — for example, "I'm the opposite of Trump, an Asian man who likes math."

Yang has been no stranger to breaking the mold when it comes to debate fashion. He wore the flag lapel pin on the right side of his jacket during the Houston debates, instead of the left.

Read more: Andrew Yang went for a casual look at the Democratic debate, leading Brian Williams to ask 'Would it kill you to throw on a tie?'

"The flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing. Therefore, the lapel flag pin being a replica, should be worn on the left lapel near the heart," according to the United States Flag Code.

The former entrepreneur also often goes tie-less during debates.

NOW WATCH: 7 secrets about Washington, DC landmarks you probably didn't know