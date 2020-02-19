Andrew Yang is headed to CNN

Andrew Yang's presidential bid failed, but it did land him a gig with CNN.

The entrepreneur who made a run at the Oval Office before dropping out last week after a poor showing at the New Hampshire primary will be joining the network as a political analyst. He's doing so just in time for Wednesday night's Democratic debate in Las Vegas, as the remaining candidates take the stage before the Nevada caucuses Saturday.

The big story leading up to Wednesday's showdown is the presence of billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who will be making his first debate appearance since his latecomer campaign began. But Yang — who was famous for keeping it casual on the debate stage — could steal some headlines if he decides to wear a tie for his first day on the job.









Will be on @CNN tonight to talk about the debate! Maybe I’ll wear a tie . . . https://t.co/m5VPhnfk50 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 19, 2020

