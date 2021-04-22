Andrew Yang offended an LGBTQ political group with 'Michael Scott levels of cringe and insensitivity,' report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Panetta
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Yang
In this March 11, 2021 file photo, Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Yang holds a news conference in the Dumbo neighborhood of New York. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

  • NYC mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang's pitch to an LGBTQ political club went disastrously wrong, per a New York Times report.

  • Yang grated the members with glib references to gay bars and gay people being "a secret weapon."

  • One member of the club described his pitch as having "Michael Scott levels of cringe."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

New York City mayoral frontrunner Andrew Yang bewildered members of a prominent LGBTQ+ political club in the city with "Michael Scott levels of cringe" while trying to win their endorsement, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Several members of the Stonewall Democrats of New York City relayed to The Times and posted on Twitter that Yang offended the group by referring to the gay community as "so beautiful and human" and "a secret weapon," and his constant references to gay bars and clubs.

Read more: 15 Gen Zers in the Biden administration share what inspires them and how to get a leg up in Washington

"I genuinely do love you and your community," Yang said, according to a recording of a part of the event obtained by The Times. "You're so human and beautiful. You make New York City special. I have no idea how we ever lose to the Republicans given that you all are frankly in, like, leadership roles all over the Democratic Party."

"He kept calling us 'Your community', like we were aliens," one member, filmmaker Harris Doran, told The Times.

"Oh man Andrew Yang at the Stonewall endorsement meeting was an inexperienced, ill informed joke who keep telling us his campaign manager was gay over and over and naming one gay bar over and over," Doran also posted on Twitter on Wednesday night. "If you are thinking of voting for him, I beg of you, god help us, don't."

"When I see a candidate come in just with Michael Scott levels of cringe and insensitivity, it either tells me Andrew Yang is in over his head or is not listening to his staff," Stonewall Club member Alejandra Caraballo told The Times. "Those are both radioactive flashing signs that say he is not prepared to be mayor of New York."

The Democratic primary for mayor, which will be the first ranked-choice mayoral election in New York City's history, is set to take place on June 22.

Yang was the first choice for 22% of likely Democratic primary voters in a recent Spectrum NY1/Ipsos poll, followed by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at 13%, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer at 11%, and former CitiGroup execute Ray McGuire at 6%.

The Stonewall Club chose to endorse Stringer for its first choice, nonprofit executive Dianne Morales for its second, and McGuire for its third.

Rose Christ, the club's president, told The Times that Yang's tone was "outdated," and that his focus on gay bars and parades "are not the substantive issues that our membership cares about and it came off poorly."

Sasha Neha Ahuja, one of Yang's campaign managers who herself identifies at LGBTQ, told The Times: "I hope Andrew continues to have space for folks to listen with an open heart about the experiences of all communities that have been deeply impacted by years of oppression. I apologize if folks felt some type of way about it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Housing agency ends Trump-era anti-transgender shelter rule

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development is withdrawing a Trump-era policy that would have allowed taxpayer-funded homeless shelters to deny access to transgender people. The move is partially symbolic; the proposed policy never truly took hold on the ground and was still being hotly debated last fall when former President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection. One of President Joe Biden's first actions after taking office was signing a Jan. 20 executive order on combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

  • Pew: Over 80% of Asian adults say violence against them is increasing

    More than 80% of Asian adults say that violence against them is increasing, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.The big picture: The survey, conducted April 5-11, comes after the recent shootings in Atlanta in which eight people, including six Asian women were killed, as well as a yearlong spike in hate incidents against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 32% of Asian adults say they fear someone might threaten or physically attack them, "a greater share than other racial or ethnic groups," Pew writes.45% of Asian adults say they have experienced at least one of five specific offensive incidents since the start of the pandemic.One in 5 survey respondents cited former President Trump's rhetoric around China and the pandemic and his labeling the virus "kung flu" or "Chinavirus" as one of the reasons why violence against the AAPI community has increased.Go deeper: Poll: 1 out of 4 Asian Americans has experienced a hate incidentAtlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian AmericansAAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report findsMethodology, per Pew: Data used is drawn from the panel wave conducted April 5 to April 11, 2021 and included oversamples of Asian, Black and Hispanic Americans. A total of 5,109 panelists responded out of 5,970 who were sampled, for a response rate of 86%. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 5,109 respondents is ± 2.1 percentage points. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Canada judge rules to delay Huawei CFO's extradition hearings

    A Canada judge has agreed to delay Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings for three months, according to a ruling read in court on Wednesday, handing her defense team a win. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud in the United States for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng's team had asked for more time to review additional documents that became available after HSBC and Huawei reached a settlement in Hong Kong.

  • Lawmakers plan to reintroduce federal police reform legislation

    The murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked renewed calls for federal police reform legislation. Now, congressional lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are working to introduce a comprehensive bill in the coming weeks. Axios congressional reporter Kadia Goba joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.

  • 'We're not leaving': As media depart Minneapolis, activists continue the fight for justice

    "When the cameras and everybody leave, we're not leaving," one activist said. "We believe in this work and we also believe this is a sprint not a marathon. We need to focus on solutions."

  • HBO Max Orders Asian American Cuisine Docuseries ‘Take Out’ With Journalist Lisa Ling

    HBO Max is going behind the counter of some of America’s more than 45,000 Asian restaurants. The streaming platform is ordering “Take Out,” a six-part docuseries that chronicles the cultural contributions and unique lives of the people and families behind America’s Asian food joints from award-winning journalist Lisa Ling. The CNN host will be executive […]

  • 8 openly LGBTQ people who won Oscars

    The Academy has given thousands of awards, but not many have gone to openly LGBTQ people.

  • U.S. Supreme Court curbs FTC's power to recoup ill-gotten gains

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it more difficult for the Federal Trade Commission to force scam artists and companies that engage in deceptive business practices to return ill-gotten gains obtained from consumers, ruling in favor of a criminally convicted payday lender who challenged the agency. The 9-0 ruling, authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, prompted Democrats in both chambers of the U.S. Congress to promise to pursue legislation to restore the FTC's powers to seek monetary remedies in court on behalf of consumers. The Supreme Court "ruled in favor of scam artists and dishonest corporations, leaving average Americans to pay for illegal behavior," acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said.

  • Democrat Manchin Endorses Republican Murkowski’s Reelection Bid

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is backing Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski’s re-election campaign, which has yet to officially launch. Manchin told POLITICO’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast that he will support Murkowski’s 2022 reelection campaign “in a heartbeat.” The West Virginia senator said of Murkowski, “I’ve met a lot of good people in Alaska, they know when they’ve got the real deal. And they see the person that basically is bringing both sides together, trying to look for the best interest.” “People understand that they have a person that understands Alaska and has Alaska in her blood and in every part of her veins and every morsel of her body,” he added. The senators’ bipartisan relationship goes back years and each of them has visited the other’s home state. “I would welcome his endorsement,” Murkowski said. Manchin has backed moderate Republican candidates before, as he supported friend and Senator Susan Collins (R.,Maine) in her 2020 reelection race.”I don’t think we should be campaigning against any colleagues, Democrat or Republican,” Manchin commented. Murkowski said she hoped the creation of G20 alliance, a bipartisan group in Congress comprising 20 members, would reduce hyper partisanship in the chamber and normalize reaching across the aisle. “I would like to think that we’re the resurgence, that it’s kind of lonely right now. But why wouldn’t we want to encourage greater collaboration and cooperation among our colleagues,” said Murkowski. “I get weary of of of that energy that is focused on the dirty, unproductive process.” Manchin admitted his Democratic counterparts were skeptical of his GOP endorsements. His support for Murkowski comes after the Alaska senator voted to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting a capitol riot in January’s impeachment proceedings. Trump has since promised to fight Murkowski’s re-election efforts and has already backed Kelly Tshibaka to challenge her bid. Murkowski won a write-in campaign after she lost her primary in 2010.

  • Massive wreck breaks out at Talladega in Pro Invitational Series

    Watch as a massive wreck breaks out at virtual Talladega Superspeedway in iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

  • Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl, Arlington police say

    An arrest warrant shows the man is accused of abducting the victim from a Stephenville school at gunpoint and then sexually assaulting her in Arlington.

  • ‘Gaslighting 101’: Ted Cruz ridiculed over claim GOP has never tried to pack the Supreme Court

    ‘You didn’t see us try to pack the court,’ Texas senator says

  • Bennett on Biden pushing race-related curriculum in schools: It's to keep the people that hate America in charge

    Bill Bennet, former education secretary under Reagan, discusses the Biden administrations push to include race-related curriculum in schools.

  • Israel says Syrian missile was not aimed at nuclear reactor

    The Israeli military said Thursday that a Syrian missile that reached deep into Israeli territory and set off air raid sirens near the country's top-secret nuclear reactor was the result of a misfire and not a deliberate attack. The missile landed in southern Israel early Thursday, prompting Israel to respond with airstrikes on the missile launcher and other targets in Syria. The army's chief spokesman, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, was quoted as telling military correspondents that the Israeli air force was already operating in Syrian airspace when the anti-aircraft missile was fired.

  • Hawley, Braun Propose Bill Requiring Biden to Declassify Wuhan Lab Leak Intelligence

    U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R.,Mo.) and Mike Braun (R.,Ind.) on Thursday introduced the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2021, which would require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) potential ties to the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. “For over a year, anyone asking questions about the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been branded as a conspiracy theorist. The world needs to know if this pandemic was the product of negligence at the Wuhan lab but the CCP has done everything it can to block a credible investigation,” Hawley said. “That’s why the Biden administration must declassify what it knows about the Wuhan lab and Beijing’s attempts to cover up the origin of the pandemic,” he continued. Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield recently claimed that COVID-19 originated at WIV. The Editorial Board at the Washington Post has called on Biden to declassify any intelligence associated with the lab. Braun, the bill’s co-sponsor said, “Identifying the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is vital for preventing future pandemics, and as investigations and research into the origins of the virus continue, the Biden administration should declassify intelligence related to any potential links between biological research laboratories in Wuhan, China and the COVID-19 pandemic.” In March 2020, Senator Hawley called for an international investigation into China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hawley has been joined in calling for a transparent investigation into the lab-leak theory by a group of scientists from all over the world, who have concluded that the WHO’s investigation was insufficient because it was run by scientists who have conflicts of interest and who relied on Beijing’s assurances rather than exploring all possibilities. WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also said the initial investigation was not satisfactory and maintains that the WHO is still considering the lab-leak theory. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken joined Tedros in expressing skepticism about the probe. In April 2020, Hawley proposed legislation, the Justice for Victims of Coronavirus Act, that would allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages. That bill would have made the Chinese government liable for civil claims in U.S. courts, created a cause of action against the Chinese government for any reckless action it took that caused the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, stripped the Chinese government of sovereign immunity, and given U.S. courts authority to freeze Chinese government assets.

  • U.S. Senate passes Anti-Asian Hate Crime legislation, advancing it to the House

    U.S. Senate passes Anti-Asian Hate Crime Legislation, advancing it to the House. The bill would make it easier to report and investigate reports of anti-asian hate crimes related to the pandemic. Nikole Killion reports.

  • New Oklahoma law targets protesters while protecting drivers who hit them

    Law covers drivers who unintentionally injure or kill demonstrators while subjecting protesters to jail time and fines Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City on 11 February. He signed HB1674 on Wednesday. Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP A new Oklahoma law protects drivers who unintentionally injure or kill demonstrators from any liability, while simultaneously subjecting protesters who block roadways to jail time and hefty fines. Oklahoma’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, signed HB 1674 on Wednesday, even as advocates excoriated their elected officials for undermining democracy. “They are targeting groups of protesters who are just wanting to use their freedom of speech, passing bills that will intimidate them in the hopes of keeping people from using their first amendment rights, passing bills that decriminalize the murder of protesters, which is absolutely insane,” said Adriana Laws, founder of the Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition. Because of HB 1674, a driver “who unintentionally causes injury or death” while exercising “due care” will not be criminally or civilly liable if they reasonably believe they’re “fleeing from a riot” where they will be harmed. Obstruction of a public street, highway or road will now constitute a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in a county jail and fees as high as $5,000. Anyone who commits the offense will be liable for damages. Legislators passed HB 1674 following historic protests against police brutality and racial injustice last summer, both in Oklahoma and across the country. The mass demonstrations – most of which were peaceful – faced sharp criticism from Republicans, who decried property damage and violence by some protesters. Meanwhile, cars have become a weapon among those hoping to disrupt demonstrations, or drivers who get flummoxed and enraged. People drove their vehicles into protests more than 100 times last summer, and at least two protesters were fatally struck, according to USA Today. In 2017, the white supremacist James Fields Jr murdered Heather Heyer by ramming into anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. “This law is dangerous and meant to discourage Oklahomans from exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest,” said Lani R Habrock, government affairs director for the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The bill was among a series of reactionary legislative proposals that some fear could hinder Oklahomans’ ability to protest. Another – which criminalizes posting personal information about law enforcement officers online, and which advocates believe could deal a blow to accountability – has also become law. The state representative Kevin West, HB 1674’s author, said voters contacted him last summer with concerns about protests elsewhere in the country, the Oklahoman reported. “Most of it was what we were seeing nationwide, and just a lot of concern that could come to our backyard real quick,” West said. Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, spoke in a video from February about his desire for legislation like HB 1674. Beyond protecting drivers who run people over, he hoped those who were obstructing traffic would be held liable – “I guess if they’re alive – if there’s anything left of ’em”. “If you’re unlawfully blocking a roadway for the intent purpose of possibly doing damage, to scare people, to harm people,” he warned, “folks, you could be treaded on with the car tires.”

  • U.S. troops increasingly vulnerable to directed-energy attacks, Pentagon tells lawmakers

    DoD briefers identified Russia as a likely culprit.

  • Asian Man Struck in Broadway, Asian Woman Verbally Attacked on Train in NYC

    Two Asians have become targets of harassment and violence in Manhattan earlier this week, adding up to the surge in anti-Asian incidents reported in New York City. The first incident reportedly occurred on Monday and involved a 31-year-old man walking at Broadway and West 28th Street around 11:30 p.m. For no apparent reason, a suspect punched the man in the face, the New York Post reported.

  • Tom Jones meets Delilah again on his magnificent new album Surrounded by Time

    Delilah has returned to haunt Tom Jones on his 40th album, Surrounded by Time. Here, the Biblical namesake of his outrageous 1968 murder-ballad parades her seductive wiles on a growling romp through the folk song Samson and Delilah. In this snappy, snarling version, though, Jones is not a penitent assassin but the old warrior Samson himself, roaring defiance at the encroaching darkness and summoning the strength to tear the house down one last time. It’s a fine metaphor for the Welsh vocal powerhouse, approaching what must be the final stretch of his storied career. At 80 years old, Jones continues a fantastic streak of late form: this is his fourth superb album in a row with producer Ethan Johns. There can be no argument that Jones has been one of the great British singers of our times, even if his material has sometimes erred towards the cheesy. From the lusty big-band pop of the 1960s, the Vegas swagger of the 1970s and the fallow country period of the 1980s, to the swaggering return of the Sex Bomb with Reload in 1999 (which paired his full-blooded baritone with 15 contemporary pop artists and groups), what we’ve always got from Jones is a sense that he just loves to sing. But since Johns took the controls for 2010’s Praise and Blame, the big arrangements have been dialled back to something more spartan, and on rootsier material, honing in on the more intimate qualities of Jones’s voice. The singer squeezes every drop from songs of hard-lived experience, including a brooding version of Bob Dylan’s One More Cup of Coffee that sounds like a man nursing his last hangover, a sombre take on the philosophical 1960s classic The Windmills of Your Mind, and a magnificent blast through The Waterboys’ soulful epic This Is the Sea. Voices change over the years: they drop into a lower range, growing thinner, croakier and shakier. In our youth-fixated pop culture, this can be viewed as a sign of weakness. Yet an aging voice is a thing of beauty when paired with the right material. And Jones’s voice has weathered better than most, taking on an oaken quality, with rich low notes and just a patina of tiny cracks adding some antique class. There’s no false tooth sibilance, and every lyric on Surrounded by Time is crisply enunciated and delivered with conviction and thought. In beautifully conceived arrangements blending the modernity of atmospheric electronica with the organic resonance of a great live band, Jones inhabits these songs fully. To sing a song as nakedly honest as I’m Growing Old (by the late jazz composer Bobby Cole) is a powerful statement in this age-defying business. Jones turns it into an act of gentle if sorrowful surrender. Yet the album ends with a strange, psychedelic tale of resuscitation, Terry Callier’s Lazarus Man, with Jones growling about having “one foot in glory, the other in Hell”. When the band kicks into a mesmeric jam and Jones lets out a robust, spontaneous “Yeah!”, he doesn’t sound like a man ready to give up the ghost. There’s life in the old trouper still. Out on EMI now