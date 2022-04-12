Andrew Yang Promotes Bipartisanship By Citing A Legendarily Terrible President

Andrew Yang Promotes Bipartisanship By Citing A Legendarily Terrible President
David Moye
3 min read
Andrew Yang didn’t do so well as a presidential candidate, and he isn’t so hot at being a presidential historian either.

The former Democratic presidential nominee wrote a tweet Monday that he might have assumed would be the ticket to inspire a massively polarized nation to come together in unity.

Sadly for Yang, the only unity he inspired was unified mockery on social media at the example he chose to represent his dream of bipartisanship.

“Lincoln won the presidency on the brand new Republican ticket in 1860 with 39.8% in a four-way race,” he wrote. “He took a Democrat, Andrew Johnson as his running mate in 1864.”

Apparently, Yang didn’t know or care that Johnson was a terrible example for promoting a bipartisan government since he has long been cited by historians as a leading contender for worst president.

Despite being against secession, Johnson owned enslaved people and was against allowing Black Americans to vote, writing, “This is a country for white men, and by God, as long as I am President, it shall be a government for white men.”

Oh, and he was the first president to be impeached.

Naturally, Twitter users felt obliged to fill in the blanks for Yang.

On Tuesday, Yang attempted to double down by suggesting that just because the example he used to support his idea was terrible, doesn’t mean it was a bad idea.

But that didn’t work out so well for him either.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

