Andrew Yang puts his universal basic income plan to the test

Chad Sziszak didn't believe it at first. He got an email from Andrew Yang's campaign that he would receive $1,000 a month for an entire year — no strings attached. Even after talking on the phone with Yang's staff, he wasn't entirely convinced. Then he ended up on a video call with the presidential candidate himself. "I was expecting it was going to be a big group conference call," Sziszak said. "And then I clicked in, and [Yang] is like, 'Is he here? Oh, hey Chad!' And I was like, 'Whoa. This got really real.'" Chad is one of the 14 people picked to participate in the campaign's "Freedom Dividend Pilot Program," an effort to test and promote Yang's signature policy — the creation of a universal basic income (UBI) for every American over the age of 18. The former tech entrepreneur sees this as a way to reduce poverty and income inequality, especially as computers increasingly replace people in the workplace. It's a centuries-old idea that has been discussed for decades but never embraced by the political establishment. In recent years, it has gained traction.

Legal and logistical concerns

Yang's pilot program is still in its infancy, and questions remain. Following the program's announcement in September, the former chairman of the Federal Elections Commission told CBS News that the program appears to violate "personal use" campaign finance laws since the funds come from Yang's campaign and not his own pocket. Others, however, have argued that the program could be classified as an advertisement for the campaign. The Yang campaign declined to comment. At the same time, his pilot doesn't take into account some of the realities of his actual proposal, which asks some Americans to surrender certain government benefits, such as food stamps, to receive the $1,000 payment. The available data on all this is small, and the exact impacts of Yang's plan remain unclear. But one thing is certain: The guarantee of a $1,000 check provides some relief. For Sziszak, it's also motivating. "Sure, there's going to be outliers that take advantage of any situation. But most people are just trying to get by," said Sziszak. "Having extra money in hand would only help move that process along. And I don't see myself slacking off anymore. If anything, I'm going to be more aggressive in tackling my goals because it's that much more available."

