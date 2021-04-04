Andrew Yang returns to NYC mayoral campaign trail after kidney stone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrew Yang returned to the mayoral campaign trail on Saturday after suffering a kidney stone.

The leader in some polls of the crowded race spent the first part of the holiday weekend hopscotching across the outer boroughs looking to show he was raring to go after the health scare.

The former presidential candidate, who was briefly knocked off the campaign trail by the painful ailment, walked around Park Slope, Brooklyn, praising the Open Streets program, which closes off some streets to traffic and parking especially on weekends.

He even tried out a fancy tea-flavored ice cream at Van Leeuwen, an upscale scoop shop in trendy Prospect Heights.

“I remember when it was just an ice cream truck,” Yang tweeted, apparently seeking to burnish his credentials as a real New Yorker.

Yang also joined an Easter egg hunt at the Queens County Farm Museum in the Glen Oaks section.

He tweeted out a photo of himself diving into a gyro purchased at a nearby food truck as well..

Yang, 46, was forced to head to a hospital emergency room Friday after experiencing abdominal pain, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said. All of Yang’s campaign events were canceled for that day.

The painful stone eventually passed without additional intervention from doctors.

Yang leads some polls of the crowded Democratic primary race to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio, which will be determined by the new ranked-choice voting system.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Controller Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley, a former MSNBC personality and ex-de Blasio official, have also showed strong support among voters.

Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves new Moderna vials to provide extra COVID-19 vaccine doses

    The agency said late Thursday it approved new vials from Moderna that can contain up to 15 doses each, compared with the original vials designed to hold 10 doses.

  • Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old

    Johnson & Johnson has expanded a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 17 years old, the drugmaker announced Friday. The ongoing, placebo-controlled trial was initially designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the shots for people ages 18 and older. The company now plans to test its vaccine in “a small number” of 16- and 17-year-olds before ...

  • CDC Clarifies 'Evidence Isn’t Clear' Whether Vaccinated People Transmit COVID-19

    Still, data looks promising.

  • 'They said, keep going': migrants escorted back to Mexico without any explanation

    In a chaotic situation at the southern border, agents are escorting migrants and expelling them from the US before they know what’s happening Joel Duarte Mendez, 25, and his son, Hector, traveled from Honduras to the US over 12 days to city of Reynosa, Texas. They were flown from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso and later bussed and deported into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian They couldn’t work out quite where they were or where they were headed when the guards told them: “Keep going”. They walked forward, as instructed, across an unfamiliar bridge and then suddenly they were in Mexico. Or, more accurately, back in Mexico. But 800 miles from where they had arrived in America. In a chaotic situation at the southern border, US Customs and Border Protection agents are escorting migrants across the bridge that links downtown El Paso, Texas, with the adjacent city in Mexico, Ciudad Juárez, and expelling them from the US before they even know what’s happening. One young mother just sat directly down on the sidewalk on the Mexican side of the international bridge linking the two cities and clutched her breastfeeding child to her as they huddled in cold, late March weather. The child, no more than 18 months old, wearing a pink sweater and wrapped in a blanket first fed, then slept in her arms, unaware of the moments her bewildered mother would let a tear roll down her face. At one point the woman covered the little girl’s hands with socks to stop her from crying due to the cold wind, despite the fact that the mother didn’t have a jacket of her own. A group of migrants rapidly deported from the US under Trump’s Title 42 wait on the Mexican side of the Paso del Norte international bridge, between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico on 10 March 2021. Photograph: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images The sight is all too familiar in Juárez where dozens of migrants are being unceremoniously ejected from the US daily via a health protocol put in place by the Trump administration, known as Title 42, where migrants can be expelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the US. Some undocumented people who cross the US-Mexico border are being admitted to the US to begin the asylum process, mainly unaccompanied minors and – theoretically – parents with very young children. But most adult migrants and families currently being apprehended in the US are being expelled, though often not before being taken on a confusing and winding journey by the authorities on the American side. “I came through Reynosa, I went to the wall and immigration picked us up,” 25-year-old Joel Duarte Mendez, who had originally traveled from Honduras, explained. Reynosa is at the eastern end of the Texas-Mexico border, 754 miles from the cities of Juárez and El Paso at the extreme western end. After crossing from Reynosa into Texas, Mendez and his two-year-old son, Hector, were briefly detained. “Then they had us on a plane, then from there they put us on a bus and they just threw us here,” he said, pointing at the international bridge linking El Paso and Ciudad Juárez. I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case American border agents had lined up the group of people after they got off the bus, took them part way across the bridge and then “they told us to ‘keep going’,” Mendez said. He clung to Hector, the boy wrapped in a jacket obviously fit for his father, who was braving the cold weather in a T-shirt. “I came with my son to give him a better life,” Mendez said. Their trip from Honduras to the border took 12 days, he said. He owned a coffee farm and a home in Honduras, but both had been destroyed when massive hurricanes hit the country last November. With the climate crisis believed to be causing stronger hurricanes, Mendez and Hector have effectively become climate refugees. He used what was left of his money to pay for the trip, he said. “We thought they were letting people with children five years and younger enter [the US], so I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case,” he told the Guardian, dejectedly. Families wait inside a processing center in Ciudad Juárez as they are interviewed near the Paso del Norte international bridge. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian Title 42 was the last big piece of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda that all but closed the US-Mexico border to the undocumented in the pandemic. Joe Biden’s administration has rescinded Trump’s so-called Remain in Mexico policy, where migrants were forced to wait in often-dangerous border towns in Mexico while their claims for asylum from violent countries were processed in the US, sometimes taking years. But for those without legal cases already underway in the US, Biden is continuing to use Title 42 while the pandemic lingers. Many crossing the border now are not even being officially processed into a border patrol or a Department of Health and Human Services facility, nor being turned over to family in the states to await a date with immigration court. They are just expelled into Mexico. Mendez and the breastfeeding mother were among a group of approximately three-dozen migrants, almost all of them parents with young children, whom the Guardian saw being ousted from the US in recent days. In Juárez, they were escorted into a gated area right off the bridge by the Mexican authorities, where journalists were not allowed to interview them. But tears were visible, and many looked confused. The last mother in line had a young boy in her arms and another small child walking in front of her, both children were crying, while tears began streaming down the woman’s face when she realized she was in Mexico. The group spent more than an hour in the gated area, before it was opened and several families spilled onto the streets of Juárez, left to fend for themselves. Those who had contacts in the area asked for directions to taxis or called someone to pick them up, but others just sat on the street, unsure of their next move. One father, who was not prepared to share his name, explained that since crossing briefly into the US they had never been told where they were or where they were going. “We were there in the detention center waiting supposedly for them to contact a family member of ours [in the US] so they could come get us or send for us, but no, they lied to us,” he said. The other father said: “It’s completely false that they would let us enter with small children.” Four children sit on the streets of Ciudad Juárez after being deported from the US. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian There are conflicting reports about why migrants are being transported from one end of the Texas border to the other, ranging from accounts about emergency shelters being full on either side of the border, especially because of Covid-19 restrictions that have closed many or shrunk capacity, to cruel tactics simply to deter migrants with an extra dose of desperation. Nearby, another family: three children huddled around their mother, the father pacing back and forth. He confirmed that they had received no information from the agents who expelled them. “Imagine what we go through from Honduras to get here: walking, hitchhiking, feeling hungry, suffering with our children,” he said. “They took our photos, our fingerprints, kept us for three days, and then sent us here without signing anything.” Mendez said he thought things would be different under the Biden administration. He has a brother in Charlotte, North Carolina, who had been expecting to pick him and Hector up, when Mendez called him with the bad news. “He reprimanded me for making the journey,” Mendez said. “I told him I had no other choice, I didn’t want us to starve.” Now, he was stranded in Juárez, thousands of miles from home, with no money to return. Nina Lakhani and Valerie Gonzalez contributed reporting

  • No. 1 Ashleigh Barty defends Miami Open title as injured Bianca Andreescu retires

    Bianca Andreescu gutted out four straight three-set matches to reach Saturday’s Miami Open final, including a rain-delayed semifinal that ended just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday. The 20-year-old Canadian, back on tour after a 16-month layoff, was overjoyed to be playing for a trophy again.

  • How the Gamecocks fared at the second Augusta National Women’s Invitational

    “Pretty special to have two players shoot under par at Augusta National and place so well in such a strong field,” USC coach Kalen Anderson said.

  • Mass. delegation reacts to DC officer death

    The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is reacting after a U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was injured Friday when a vehicle drove past an access point at the Capitol, ramming the two officers.

  • China 'driving out journalists', EU says after BBC's Sudworth leaves

    The EU accuses Beijing of harassing foreign journalists after John Sudworth's departure for Taiwan.

  • 'He took the bullets for her': Dad grieves 9-year-old son, found dead in mom's arms after California mass shooting

    A mass shooting in Orange, California, leaves police looking for a motive and family members in anguish

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'

    The contestants were greeted with not one, but two surprise guests!

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.com10 shocking secrets of flight attendantsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”

  • Nicola Coughlan responded to the news Regé-Jean Page won't be in season 2 of 'Bridgerton' with a cryptic tweet

    While some 'Bridgerton' fans were disappointed to learn the Duke would not be in season 2, Nicola Coughlan says there's a lot more drama to come.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."