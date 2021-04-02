Andrew Yang, New York City mayoral candidate, hospitalized with likely kidney stone

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, speaks to the media
·1 min read
(Reuters) - Andrew Yang, a candidate for New York City mayor, has been hospitalized due to what appears to be a kidney stone, his campaign manager said on Friday.

Yang went to an emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain and is now at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said on Twitter.

"His events for the day are cancelled, but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail soon," Coffey wrote.

Yang built an ardent grassroots following during his attempt to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the presidency last year with a pledge to create a universal basic income that would pay every American $1,000 a month.

More than a dozen other candidates have also launched campaigns in the New York race, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley, a civil rights activist and lawyer who previously worked for current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Registered Democrats will vote for their nominee on June 22, ahead of the general election on Nov. 2.

A native New Yorker and an Ivy League-educated son of Taiwanese immigrants, entrepreneur Yang would be the city's first Asian-American mayor.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Conn.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

