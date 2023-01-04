Andrews man accused of assault

Jan. 3—An Andrews man accused of strangling his girlfriend and pointing a gun at her and her children was arrested Friday after the city's camera system spotted his vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the 9100 block of Redcliff Avenue on Dec. 17 and when they arrived, a 27-year-old woman told them Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, got drunk at a party in Andrews and repeatedly told her "I should kill you" on the drive back to Odessa.

The woman said when they got home, Rodriguez pushed her down while she was unbuckling their 2-month-old baby from his stroller, causing the stroller and baby to fall over. According to the report, the woman said Rodriguez began choking her and she hit him in the face with her phone. After she got to her feet, the woman said Rodriguez began choking her again and again she hit him in the face with her phone.

The woman told officers Rodriguez then proceeded to get his pistol, put it to her forehead and said "I should kill you," according to the report. She said he also pointed the gun at her 6 and 8-year-old children and said he should kill them, too.

Officers saw evidence of strangulation around her neck and a holster on the bedroom floor, the report stated.

Officers obtained warrants for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family member/impede breath, endangering a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Friday, several officers pulled Rodriguez over at gun point at 8th Street and Dixie Boulevard after the camera system picked him up near Fitch Avenue and Laredo Drive, according to reports.

Officers found a Xanax bar and cocaine in Rodriguez's pockets, according to the report. He told them the pants were not his.

Rodriguez was booked on the outstanding warrants and on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The aggravated assault charges are the most serious charges and carry a prison sentence of two to 20 years.

He was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $202,500.