Andrews man accused in rape

Mar. 11—An Andrews man was arrested Friday after a 15-year-old girl accused him of raping her at an event venue in West Odessa.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, deputies received a sexual assault call at Far West on West University on January 8 and when they arrived, they spoke with several witnesses who told them they found a girl outside the party venue who said she'd been sexually assaulted by "Junior."

The witnesses told deputies the man she was speaking about was "Junior Aguilar" and one of them showed deputies the Facebook profile of the suspect, who was later identified as Jesus Aguilar Rondan, 26, the report stated.

The girl was taken to Medical Center Hospital by ambulance and while there, a sexual assault nurse examiner found evidence that was "consistent and indicative" of sexual assault, according to the report.

In addition, a forensic interview was later conducted at Harmony Home and the girl indicated she had been sexually assaulted by Rondan. She also picked him out of a photo lineup, the report stated.

Investigators weren't able to find Rondan at that time, but he was arrested and booked into the Ector County jail Friday on a warrant for sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

Rondan remained in the jail Saturday on a $30,000 surety bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.