Andriy Shevchenko delivers scathing assessment of Putin in documentary

Ukrainian football legend, Andriy Shevchenko, spoke out about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a documentary film Ukraine–Russia: The Match of Life, released on the Ukrainian Toronto Television YouTube channel on Jan. 28.

The documentary recounts the story of the Ukraine-Russia match in Moscow in 1999, where Shevchenko scored one of the most famous goals of his career.

In the film, he spoke about Putin, who was not yet president at the time of the match.

"You know, I don't want to talk about it,” Shevchenko said.

“I don't want to talk about this human being. Oh, excuse me, he's not human."

The Russia–Ukraine match ended in a 1-1 draw. Shevchenko's goal against Filimonov secured a place for the Ukrainians in the playoffs of the UEFA Euro 2000 Qualifiers, while the Russians lost their chance.

Shevchenko recently reportedly became the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

