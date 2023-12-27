Are you an Android user? You may be owed some money

Are you an Android user? Have you made purchases in the Google Play app store? If so, you may be owed some money.

Google will pay millions in restitution to Android users in New Jersey and many other states after settling a lawsuit that alleged the company was using anticompetitive practices in its mobile app store, according to the settlement. Those who made purchases between August 16, 2016 and September 30, 2023, will be eligible.

As part of the settlement, Pennsylvania will receive $20.58 million to distribute to consumers, Attorney General Michelle Henry said, but New Jersey did not disclose the amount it is receiving.

How will Google get the money to you?

If your email address associated with your Google Play account matches an email address associated with an existing PayPal or Venmo account, the payments will be made directly to that account, the settlement said. You will then get an email from PayPal or Venmo that the funds have been deposited.

If you don't have a PayPal or Venmo that matches your Google Play account email, you'll get an email notifying you of the available payment and the opportunity to create a new PayPal or Venmo account, redirect the payment to an existing PayPal or Venmo account at another email address, or choose another method such as a written check or an ACH transfer, according to the settlement.

What if you don't receive your money?

After these payments have been made, eligible consumers who have not received paymentthrough PayPal, Venmo or another means and are entitled to payment above a certain threshold will be sent a written check, the settlement said. The payments are not deemed reportable for tax purposes.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Android users could get money back after lawsuit against Google