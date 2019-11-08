When the Andromeda galaxy crashes into the Milky Way, this is what it could look like from Earth

NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), T. Hallas, and A. Mellinger





The Milky Way is on track to collide and merge with its nearest neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy, in about 4 billion years.

The galaxies will pass through each other, get snapped back together by gravity, and eventually merge cores.

NASA illustrations show what the arrival of an entire galaxy of stars will look like.

But while Andromeda's approach will make a bright and spectacular display in the night sky, life on Earth probably won't be around to see it. By then, the sun will have swollen past the orbit of Venus, charring Earth to a crisp.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The nearby galaxy Andromeda is speeding towards us at 250,000 mph. It has a long way to travel — about 2.5 million light-years — but it's likely to crash into the Milky Way in about 4 billion years.

When the galaxies do meet, it will make for a pretty sight. On approach, the Andromeda galaxy will warp the band of the Milky Way across our sky. Eventually, the galaxies' cores will merge.

Unfortunately, life as we know it won't exist on Earth as this spectacle plays out. By then, the sun will have started to run out of fuel, leading it to expand to the orbit of Venus. That will make Earth about as hot as Mercury is now.

However, NASA has created step-by-step illustrations depicting what those future night-sky views would look like as the Andromeda and Milky Way galaxies collide.

Take a look.

The Andromeda galaxy is our largest galactic neighbor. It's just 2.5 million light-years away. Andromeda and the Milky Way are creeping closer together every minute.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Source: NASA







NASA's Hubble Space Telescope discovered in 2012 that Andromeda was on track to collide with the Milky Way in 3.9 billion years.

NASA/Getty Images

Source: NASA







Measurements from the European Space Agency's Gaia space telescope suggest a different timeline, though. That data indicates the collision might just be a glancing blow 4.5 billion years from now.