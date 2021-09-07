How to find the Andromeda Galaxy in the night sky

Associated Press

A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire was taking money from his law firm, the business said late Monday. The statement from PMPED law firm came hours after Alex Murdaugh said he was resigning and entering rehab. The PMPED law firm said it will hire an accounting firm to fully review its books.