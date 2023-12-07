Androscoggin County commissioners cut back meeting schedule

Dec. 7—AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Commission will hold fewer meetings in 2024.

The board unanimously approved the new meeting schedule Wednesday, which calls for one meeting a month, instead of the current practice of meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

The regular monthly meeting will be held on the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5:15 p.m. The first Wednesday will be set aside for potential workshops, if needed.

Lewiston Commissioner Edouard Plourde of Lewiston suggested cutting back the schedule to once a month. His fellow commissioners felt there would be no disruption in conducting county business. They also reasoned that emergency meetings could be called if an item could not wait until the next monthly meeting.

Commissioners sometimes had a difficult time filling out an agenda with county business. Some meetings lasted less than 30 minutes.

The change will not violate the Androscoggin County Charter, which says commissioners must meet at least once a month.

The schedule the past few years had the board meeting twice a month except for July, when it met just on the third Wednesday due to the Fourth of July holiday.

