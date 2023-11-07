Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office investigates tire slashings on employee vehicles

Nov. 7—AUBURN — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple tire slashings on employee vehicles outside the jail on Pleasant Street, according to a Facebook post Sunday.

No time or date of the vandalism was given. Deputy Chief William Gagne said no further information is available because of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Deputy Devon Bohacik at 207-753-2599 or dbohacik@androscoggincountymaine.gov.

