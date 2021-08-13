Andrsocoggin County arrests: Aug. 6-12, 2021

Aug. 13---- Dane Morgan, 31, of 316 Webster St., on a charge of domestic assault and on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license, at 9:04 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 16 Riverside St.

— Mustaf Abdille, 34, of 55 Tall Pines Drive, on a charge of violating conditions of release, at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 345 Main St.

— Lindsay Polls, 36, of 22 Pine Ridge Loop, Livermore Falls, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 12:51 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on Pine Street.

— Rodney Holmes, 36, of 166 Pine St., on a charge of domestic assault, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at that address.

— Colby Campagna, 36, of Richmond, Vermont, on charges of criminal attempt and violating conditions of release, at 12:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 182 Sabattus St.

— Isaac Stevens, 45, of 256 Main St., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, at 1:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 93 Lisbon St.

— John Howes, 56, of 23 Spofford Road, on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal threatening, at 4:20 p.m. Monday, August 9, at Cloutier and Sabattus streets.

— Hassan Hassan, 28, of 56 Knox St., on a charge of robbery at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 292 Bates St.

— John Howes, 56, of 23 Spofford St., on a charge of indecent conduct and two counts of violating conditions of release, at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at that address.

— Cecilia Ward, 38, of 15 Rideout Ave., on a charge of violating probation, at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at that address.

— Temaur Murdaugh, 24, of 195 Bradman St., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest, at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 214 Blake St.

— Kevin Moran, 31, of 76 Vickery Road, Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and drinking in public, at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 345 Main St.

— Shane Rines, 47, of 230 Bartlett St., on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, at 1:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 345 Main St.

— Zahcary Hillock, 28, of 16 Old Greene Road, Greene, on charges of disorderly conduct and leaving the scene of an accident, at 2:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 736 Sabattus St.

— Billie Jo MacDonald, 33, of 1869 New Vineyard Road, New Vineyard, on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 131 Pine St.

— Taylor Campbell, 29, of 146 Fairview St., Pittsfield, on a charge of violating conditions of release, at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Webster and Varney streets.

— Xavier Berry, 18, of 145 Poland Spring Road, on charges of vehicle burglary and theft, at 9:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at 35 Hampshire St.

— Joseph Hutchings, 39, of 36 Mallard Road, Madison, on warrants for affidavits and probation revocation, 4:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, in Plymouth, Mass.

— Mason Lavers, 33, of 1 Stonewall Drive, Lisbon, on charges of harassment, reckless conduct and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle at 7:04 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at 3 Stonewall St. by Lisbon police

— Christina Diaz, 42, of 183 Elm St., Sabattus, on a charge of domestic assault at 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at that address by Sabattus police.

— Julie Berry, 47, of 11 Ames Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 8:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, on Ridge Road by Lisbon police.

— Dustin Welch, 18, of 5 High St., New Vineyard, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court at 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on River Road, Livermore, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office .

— Zakary Cole, 19, of 101 Earl Road, Farmington, on a charge of criminal trespass at 2:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug.7, on Boothby Road, Livermore, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

— Robert Duncan, 49, of 182 Sanborn Road, Chesterville, on a charge of violating a protection order at 12:49 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bretton's Variety in Livermore.

— Zackery Greene, 29, of 27 Jordan Bridge Road, Sabattus, on a charge of terrorizing, at 2:39 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 5 High St., Lisbon police.

— Johnny Briggs, 21, of 130 Old Greene Road, Lewiston, on a charge of domestic terrorizing at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 119 Sawyer Road, Greene, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

— Jadia Ross, 31, of 76 High St., Auburn, on a charge of domestic assault at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 371 Keay Road, Sabattus police.

— Scott Strout, 36, of 643 College Road, Greene, on a charge of violating conditions of release at 1:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, on College Road in Greene by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.