Andrzej Falkowski: "Ukraine ranks 15th in the world in terms of military power"

"I always show my colleagues statistics related to global firepower. It is a very interesting statistic. It takes into account sixty different factors. It objectifies the overall picture of the country's position. And this picture shows that Ukraine ranks 15th in the world in terms of military power. Poland is 20th. Germany, surprise surprise, is in 25th place. So, if Ukraine were to join NATO now, you would be behind only the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the NATO nuclear powers, Turkey and Italy. Ukraine would be in sixth place. We would be behind you. Look at the statistics. It also includes some economic factors, such as gross domestic product, population, possibility of economic recovery, and so on and so forth. Sixty different factors, and you're in 15th place."

What role does Ukraine's experience and military capabilities play in NATO membership? And what should Ukraine do to finally overcome any scepticism or doubts about joining NATO?

In the new episode of the "(Un)Safe Country" podcast, its permanent host Alina Frolova talks to Andrzej Falkowski, PhD in Economics, Lieutenant General of the Reserve Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, Strategic Advisor to the Ministry of Defence in 2018, about reforms in Ukraine, the Vilnius decision, the effectiveness and capability of the Ukrainian armed forces, the US elections, and support for Ukraine.

