Andy Burnham admits he still has leadership ambitions after disastrous week for Keir Starmer

Round three? Andy Burnham ran for the Labour leadership in 2010 and 2015 - Jacob King/PA

Andy Burnham has admitted he still aspires to become the Labour leader amid doubts over the future of Sir Keir Starmer.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, who stood twice to be leader before leaving Parliament, said he would run again - but was not currently planning a bid to usurp Sir Keir.

“I'd be lying if I said I didn't have aspirations [to lead the party],” he told an event organised by Jewish charity Limmud in Manchester.

“One day, if it became possible, but I'm not sitting here plotting a way to do so. I wouldn't say never,” he said.

After the mayor’s comments were reported, he appeared to row back on them, insisting that he would retire after stepping back from his current role.

"It’s still the case that I expect this to be my last job and I can’t see how it would happen,” he tweeted.

"But asked if I had the aspiration I couldn’t deny it. I have tried twice after all!"

Mr Burnham’s launched his first bid to be leader after the resignation of Gordon Brown in 2010.

He finished fourth in the contest and was named shadow education secretary by the winner, Ed Miliband.

In 2015 he ran again on a platform to "rediscover the beating heart of Labour," but lost the race to Jeremy Corbyn, who appointed him shadow home secretary.

He then resigned and stood down in the 2017 election to run as the Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Mr Burnham has been prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, and has called for the end of the “divisive” regional tier system.

Supporters have dubbed him the “King of the North”.

The resurgence of Mr Burnham’s apparent leadership ambitions come after a torrid week for Sir Keir, after it was revealed he had been advised to be more patriotic and focus on the Union flag to win back Red Wall voters.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said the suggestions had come from a third-party branding company and refused to say whether he endorsed them.

On Wednesday, Sir Keir was forced to apologise after he accused the Prime Minister of inventing his previous commitment to remaining in the European Medicines Agency, confronting Mr Johnson about it after Prime Minister’s Questions.

Labour officials later admitted he had “misheard” Mr Johnson and made a mistake.

Yesterday the Sunday Times reported that Sir Keir is launching an “unashamedly pro-business” agenda to win back supporters for his flagging leadership.

Labour will use next month’s budget to call for tax cuts for firms and a pledge to extend the business rates holiday, a leaked email from the party’s policy director suggested.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph Anneliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, urged the Government not to raise taxes in the Budget, declaring that the UK’s economic recovery must be allowed to continue without rates increases.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, is said to be planning rises in fuel duty and a modest increase in income tax.