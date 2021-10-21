Andy Cohen Gives Meghan McCain A Stark Reminder Of Her Past Comments About Tell-Alls

Meghan McCain was reminded of her own hypocrisy when it comes to tell-alls on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” show on Wednesday.

During what was a mainly congenial interview to promote McCain’s new audio memoir “Bad Republican,” Cohen asked the conservative personality “on a 1-to-10 scale, how hypocritical is it that you wrote a tell-all after prefacing every tell-all interview on ‘The View’ with ‘I hate tell-alls?’”

McCain, who left “The View” in August, attempted to spin her past comments.

“You know, those are political tell-alls,” she responded.

Cohen asked McCain if she thought she was being hypocritical.

“Hmm, I don’t. But it’s OK if other people do. I don’t really care,” she replied in a video shared online by The Daily Beast.

McCain’s previous disdain for tell-alls was most evident last year when she accused Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, of cashing in with a book about her uncle, titled “Too Much And Never Enough.”

“I don’t like family tell-all books, especially when it comes to families with fame and power,” said McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

McCain asked Trump what she’d say “to people like me who think this is just a great way for you to get a paycheck right now?”

Trump said if she’d wanted to “cash in” then she “would have done this 10 years ago when Donald was still a very public figure and I would not have been taking the risk that I’m taking.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

