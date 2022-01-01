Andy Cohen Goes on Epic Drunken New Year’s Eve Rant Against Bill de Blasio: ‘Sayonara Sucka!’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marlow Stern
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CNN
CNN

Four minutes into 2022, and about ten minutes before Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction over on NBC, Andy Cohen unleashed an incredible very drunken 45-second rant against outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Bravo exec and his buddy Anderson Cooper were in the midst of co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special live from Manhattan’s Times Square when, after taking a shot of tequila, Cohen went in on the deeply disliked ex-mayor.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York!” exclaimed Cohen, as Cooper begged “don’t go on a rant” and tried to reel the slurring TV personality in. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year, because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? YOU!”

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Tell 2021 to ‘Go to Hell’ in Wacky New Year’s Eve Special

“That’s how you want to start the New Year?” a chuckling and taken aback Cooper replied.

It was, in this writer’s humble opinion, the best thing Cohen has ever done.

The rant came just as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City from Times Square following the ball drop.

“It’s just great when New York shows the entire country how we come back,” Adams told the assembled crowd. “You know, we all lived through our Pearl Harbor moments. It may be the Great Depression, the attack on Pearl Harbor, it may be COVID. But the reality is the resiliency of our city and our country, we show the entire globe what we’re made of. We’re unbelievable, this is an unbelievable city and trust me, we’re ready for a major comeback because this is New York.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What to Watch on New Year’s Eve: Shows ring in 2022 from Raleigh, NYC, Miami, Nashville

    Here’s how to catch all the action, from the Ball Drop in Times Square to the Acorn Drop in downtown Raleigh.

  • The world rings in 2022 as omicron variant dashes NYE plans

    The emergence of a new form of the coronavirus has dashed hopes that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and put a dampener on New Year celebrations.

  • Miley Cyrus' top fell off at her 'New Year's Eve Party' so she seamlessly threw a blazer on and kept singing

    The singer was in the middle of "Party in the USA" during "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on NBC when her top fell off and she quickly fixed it.

  • New York City ushers in 2022 with ball drop in Times Square

    New York City welcomed the new year — and bid good riddance to 2021 — as confetti and cheers spread across Times Square as a New Year's Eve tradition returned to a city beleaguered by a global pandemic. The new year marched across the globe, time zone by time zone, and thousands of New Year's revelers stood shoulder to shoulder in a slight chill to witness a 6-ton ball, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descend above a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators — far fewer than the many tens of thousands of revelers who usually descend on the world-famous square to bask in the lights and hoopla of the nation’s marquee New Year’s Eve event. Last year’s ball drop was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

  • Miley Cyrus Rings in 2022 With a Wardrobe Malfunction

    The pop singer lost her top while performing "Party in the USA." Miley Cyrus Rings in 2022 With a Wardrobe Malfunction Alex Young

  • Party like it's 2019: Serbia hosts raucous New Year's Eve

    Boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off Friday in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Large crowds gathered in the city for outdoor concerts, fireworks and a light show at a newly-constructed Dubai-style glass tower that has become a trademark project by Serbia’s right-wing populist government. With its numerous nightclubs and bars and relatively low prices, Belgrade has become a major attraction for mostly young partygoers coming in from neighboring Balkan states.

  • De Blasio won't say when he'll repay taxpayers $320K he spent on security for failed presidential campaign

    Bill de Blasio won't say when he'll pay money he owes taxpayers for using NYPD security on his short-lived 2019 presidential campaign.

  • Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor after ball drop

    Eric Adams is New York City's new mayor, with the Democrat being sworn into office in a Times Square ceremony shortly after the nation's largest city rang in the new year Saturday. Adams, 61, faces the immense challenge of pulling the city out of the pandemic, taking office as the city is grappling with record numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. As confetti continued to drift across Times Square, Adams recited his oath of office.

  • Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

    The beloved comedian died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday

  • Can sports leagues learn to live with COVID?

    A major spike in COVID cases among professional athletes has raised debate over whether the sports world is being too careful — or too cavalier — for the current stage of the pandemic.

  • Eva Marcille Sizzles in a String Black Bikini While on Vacation in “Paradise”

    Eva Marcille is kicking off the new year with a tropical getaway. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently hit the beach in a string black bikini, as captured in a new post on Instagram. On December 30, Eva took to Instagram to offer a glimpse inside her epic vacation. The mom of three rocked a sultry two-piece with string cut-out detailing in the front and gold hoop hardware adding some extra flair to the halter top and straps. Eva topped off the sexy swimsuit with several layered gold neck

  • Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows

    LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, with record daily infections of 189,846 reported on Friday. While hospital admissions have started to rise, the government has said it believes the new variant is milder than the Delta variant.

  • Netflix’s new serial killer docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

    Of the many top-tier documentaries and docuseries that Netflix released in 2021, one of the standouts (at least for me) was a series unpacking “the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime.” That’s how the streamer described season one of Crime Scene, which bore the subtitle The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. The … The post Netflix’s new serial killer docuseries has viewers glued to their screens appeared first on BGR.

  • Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Quietly Sell Their Los Angeles Homes to Head North

    Turns out all those tabloid rumors were true. Recent months have seen much speculation swirl around Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes — not about their relationship, but regarding their real estate. Since early in 2021, the pair have allegedly been hatching an intricate plan to “ditch Hollywood” for good. So the stories go, the L.A.-based […]

  • Snow and ash: 'Miracle' no one killed in rare winter wildfire in Colorado

    (Reuters) -Colorado officials said on Friday that it was a "miracle" that no deaths were reported in a rare urban wildfire that moved at breakneck speeds across towns north of Denver, destroying upward of 1,000 homes. The winds created a mosaic burn pattern that saw untouched homes standing next to those left in ashes. Jennifer Balch, director of the Earth Lab at Colorado University whose research focuses on fire ecology, lives just a few miles from the fire zone and said the blaze was shocking for many reasons.

  • Virginia Sues Town of Windsor, Accusing It of Discriminatory Policing

    Virginia’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Thursday against the town of Windsor, seeking changes in policing and saying that his office’s monthslong investigation uncovered evidence of discriminatory, unconstitutional policing. The Windsor Police came under scrutiny after an incident in December 2020, when police officers threatened and pepper-sprayed Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino military officer, at a traffic stop, an encounter that was caught on camera. Virginia’s attorney general, Mark

  • Here’s How to Watch Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s NYE Special For Free to See All the Drunk BFF Moments

    Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are comedy gold, and now we've said it.

  • Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Party For Free Before the Ball Drop

    It's literally a Party in the U.S.A. tonight.

  • Dave Grohl Uploads Hanukkah Sessions to Streaming Services

    Listen to Grohl and Kurstin's covers via Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms. Dave Grohl Uploads Hanukkah Sessions to Streaming Services Alex Young

  • Eric Adams becomes NYC’s 110th mayor amid Times Square party and COVID-19 surge

    NEW YORK — Let the grind begin. Eric Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square early Saturday — and he’s taking the helm amid an aggressively resurging pandemic with a long policy to-do list and a vow to turn the tide on decades of government “dysfunction.” Adams, whose campaign mantra was “stay focused, no distractions and grind,” is the second Black mayor in Big Apple ...