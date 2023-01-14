Andy Dick arrested again in California, charged with failing to register as sex offender

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested again early Friday in Southern California.

The troubled 57-year-old showbiz veteran was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and public intoxication, the Riverside County sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Cops picked up Dick at O’Haras Tavern in Lake Elsinore, about 55 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to online jail records.

Officers responded to a call about “an intoxicated subject, possibly under the influence of narcotics,” the press release said. “During a routine records check it was determined, Dick was a registered sex offender who was not up-to-date on his registration.”

Dick posted $5,000 bail and was released later Friday.

In November 2022, Dick was convicted of groping an Uber driver in 2018 and required to register as a sex offender. That was only one of several incidents in which Dick was accused of sexually harassing someone.

One of his arrests, in May 2022, was captured on camera at an RV park in Orange County. That case was dropped after the alleged victim stopped cooperating with investigators.

In 2017, Dick was fired from the film “Raising Buchanan” after multiple accusations were publicly reported.

In response, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “My middle name is ‘misconduct.’ They know what they signed up for.” However, in the same interview, he denied groping anyone.

And in October 2022, Dick was accused of breaking into a garage in Santa Barbara and stealing power tools.