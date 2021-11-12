Andy Dick Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle

Andy Dick

Out actor Andy Dick was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday following a domestic violence incident at his home.

The 55-year-old allegedly hit his boyfriend with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep wound on his head, TMZ reports.

Dick faces felony domestic violence charges, according to People. The magazine reports that the comedian was released on $50,000 bail after being booked on the felony charge. Dick is due back in court in March.

In October, Dick allegedly hit his boyfriend in the face with a frying pan, according to TMZ.

The bisexual comedian has a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

Last summer, Dick was arrested under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. In 2019, he was sentenced to 14 days in jail for two misdemeanor charges — one for sexual battery and one for simple battery — after failing to complete court-ordered community service. He only served a day due to overcrowding. Dick had pleaded no contest.

He also has a history of sexual misconduct allegations. Producer Lena Sved, Dick’s estranged wife, obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him in 2018, according to The Daily Beast. That year he was also charged with misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly grabbing an Uber driver’s crotch.

In 2017, Dick was fired from a movie for sexual harassment claims. At the time he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing. ... It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people.”