Andy Dick arrested for domestic battery following incident with boyfriend

Comedian Andy Dick has been arrested for domestic battery after an incident with his boyfriend.

According to TMZ, Dick and his partner got into an argument that resulted in Dick allegedly hitting his boyfriend with a bottle of alcohol.

The outlet also report that this is the second time in as many months police have been called on Dick following an incident in October where the comic allegedly struck his partner with a frying pan.

The NewsRadio star has a long history of legal issues. In July, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking his former fiancé's new partner with a metal chair.

He has also previously been charged with groping a driver, sexual battery after he grabbed a woman’s behind and multiple counts of sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

Dick has previously been fired from the film, Raising Buchanan, after allegations of groping and propositioning members of the cast and crew for sex.

He has also made a number of anti-Semitic remarks, particularly about radio host Howard Stern.

Dick came to fame in the early 1990s on The Ben Stiller Show before landing roles in NewsRadio and Less than Perfect. He is also known for his performances at comedy roasts.

The Independent have contacted Dick’s representatives for comment.

