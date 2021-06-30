Andy Dick arrested after reported chair attack in Hollywood

Andy Dick was arrested Saturday after reportedly attacking another man with a chair, jail records show.

The troubled comedian’s friend Elisa Jordana said Dick hit a man named Lucas with a metal chair. Dick has an adult son named Lucas, but it is unclear if he was the victim.

“It was bad. It wasn’t good. He could have killed him,” Jordana said on her YouTube show.

Los Angeles County jail records confirm that Dick, 55, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Hollywood and released on bail early Tuesday morning. Jordana said the bail was $50,000 but added she was not interested in paying it.

In her show, Jordana described Dick as struggling with drug and alcohol abuse recently. She said he was evicted from his residence and at one point asked her for $87 to help pay for lunch.

Dick has been charged multiple times in the past with sexual assault crimes, and was fired from the film “Raising Buchanan” in 2017 after several accusations were publicized.

In response he said, “My middle name is ‘misconduct.’ They know what they signed up for.” But later in the same interview, he said, “I didn’t grope anybody.”

He is due back in court Oct. 25 for the alleged chair attack, according to online records.

———