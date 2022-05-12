Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery

Andy Dick is in trouble with the law again.

The actor and comedian, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery Wednesday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Department told EW.

Sgt. Scott Steinle said Dick was taken into custody following a call to a Trabuco Canyon campground in O'Neill Regional Park around 9 a.m. Authorities responded to the call after a man alleged that he was sexually assaulted.

The caller was taken to the hospital for an assault examination. Dick was booked into the Orange County Jail, and his bail has been set at $25,000. A representative for Dick did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Andy Dick

Greg Doherty/Getty Andy Dick

This isn't the first time Dick has has had a run-in with the law. In 2008 he was arrested in Murrieta, Calif., on drug and battery charges, and in 2010 he was arrested in West Virginia on two felony counts of sexual abuse. In 2018 Dick was charged with sexual battery and simple battery after a woman alleged that he squeezed her butt while passing her on the sidewalk in Los Angeles.

Dick has also been accused of sexual misconduct in professional settings. In 2017 he was fired from two films, Raising Buchanan and Vampire Dad, after reports surfaced that he allegedly groped and made inappropriate sexual advancements and lewd remarks to various individuals during production.

Dick was also removed from the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2007 by the host himself after repeatedly touching another guest.

Related content: