Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery in Orange County

Gregory Yee
·1 min read
In this article:
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, actor Andy Dick arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at The Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. Comedian Andy Dick has filed a lawsuit in New Orleans against the man who punched him last year outside a French Quarter nightclub. Documents in the July 30, 2020, lawsuit were made public Thursday, Aug. 6, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested after deputies called to a campground spoke with a man who said he was the victim of the assault. (Dan Steinberg / Invision/AP)

Actor and comedian Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of felony sexual battery in Orange County, according to authorities.

Deputies were called at 9 a.m. for a report of a possible assault at O'Neill Regional Park on Trabuco Canyon Road, said Sgt. Scott Steinle, an Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.

The deputies arrived at a campground at the park and contacted the caller, a man who said he was the victim of the assault, Steinle said.

After an investigation, Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery and booked into Orange County jail, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for an assault examination, Steinle said.

Further information about Wednesday's case wasn't available.

The comedian has been arrested several times on allegations including drug possession, groping and more.

In November, Dick was arrested by Los Angeles police on a felony domestic violence charge.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time that Dick allegedly hit his boyfriend on the head with a liquor bottle, leaving a deep cut.

He was also arrested in late June on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon — a metal chair — on a man identified by Page Six as ex-lover Lucas Crawford. The arrest led to a breakup between Dick and then-fiancée Elisa Jordana.

Dick told Page Six that Crawford first “body-slammed” his leg in that brawl. Dick said he threw the chair after his leg was broken.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

