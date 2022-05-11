Andy Dick charged with sexual battery after comedian’s arrest caught on livestream

Andy Dick was arrested again Wednesday — and it was captured live on camera by a fellow RV enthusiast in California.

The comedian, 56, was detained and charged with felony sexual battery for allegedly assaulting another man at the park, TMZ reported.

The arrest was seen live on the YouTube channel “Captain Content’s RV.” The channel’s live video continued rolling for multiple hours after the arrest.

Dick was living in an RV camp with several other people in Orange County, California, according to TMZ. Another man at the site, O’Neill Regional Park, accused Dick of sexually assaulting him.

The livestream showed several cops chatting with Dick at one RV. They then led him to a police car and handcuffed him.

Dick has been charged multiple times in the past with sexual assault crimes, and was fired from the film “Raising Buchanan” in 2017 after several accusations were publicized.

In response to the firing, he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, “My middle name is ‘misconduct.’ They know what they signed up for.” But later in the same interview, he said, “I didn’t grope anybody.”

