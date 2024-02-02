Andy Kim leads Tammy Murphy in new poll for NJ Democratic Senate nomination

Though Sen. Bob Menendez, under federal indictment, clearly has name recognition among Democratic Party primary voters in New Jersey, he should not expect broad support if he decides to run for reelection.

Rep. Andy Kim leads the Democratic race for the nomination for U.S. Senate, according to a new poll conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University. Kim, the poll found, is in front with 32% of likely Democratic primary voters showing support. New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy has the support of about 20% of the likely Democratic primary voters.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), speaks during the Bergen County unity rally at Overpeck County Park on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Leonia. Hundreds gathered to discuss the racism facing Asian Americans and to show support and unity.

Menendez clocks in at a distant third with 9% support, and Patricia Campos-Medina has just 8% support.

Kim's 12-point lead could easily swing higher or lower as the campaign continues, with 31% of voters still undecided.

First lady Tammy Murphy is shown in Glen Rock, where Gov. Phil Murphy later signed a reproductive rights bill, Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Since announcing her candidacy in November, Murphy has received most of the endorsements from members of the party machine throughout the state, but Kim leads strongly with voters who identify as liberals, 40% to 19%, and progressives, 43% to 18%.

A real contest could take shape

“Generally, institutional support is enough to win a primary in New Jersey,” Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at FDU and the director of the poll, said in a statement. “With Murphy down, this election is a test of whether county organizations still have the power to choose a candidate.”

Name recognition doesn’t seem to matter to voters at this point, with Menendez having 90% name recognition compared with 68% for Murphy and 52% for Kim.

Kim leads the race in favorability, though, with 24% of Democratic primary voters saying they “strongly approve” of him while only 13% feel the same about Murphy. Only 2% disapprove of Kim, while 14% disapprove of Murphy and 53% disapprove of Menendez.

Democratic primary voters see Kim as the most liberal option, with 11% ranking him as the most liberal, while only 5% ranked Murphy most liberal.

Cassino noted that neither is a “hard left” candidate and they have similar issue positions, but the “perceived link between Murphy and the state’s Democratic power brokers is leading Democrats to see her as more conservative than Kim.”

Liberals versus moderates

When the support is broken down by race, Kim has a lead with both white and Asian American Democratic primary voters, and Murphy leads among Black and Hispanic voters. Both Menendez and Campos-Medina poll even with or better than Kim with Hispanic voters.

“The real fight here is between white liberals, who are largely backing Kim, and more moderate Black and Hispanic voters, who are lining up behind Murphy,” Cassino said. “Kim has always run as a centrist candidate, but these liberal voters dislike the county organizations enough that they’ve adopted him as one of their own.”

The survey for this poll was done from Jan. 21 to 28 by Braun Research of Princeton. There were 504 respondents. The survey was conducted only in English.

