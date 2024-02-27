Will Andy Kim's effort to upend the line succeed? Will it sting Tammy Murphy? | Stile

Rep. Andy Kim, the upstart candidate for the U.S. Senate, had had the clubhouse doors of some of New Jersey's largest Democratic Party organizations slammed shut in his face — before he had a chance to ring the doorbell.

But the three-term congressman from South Jersey, who has been shunned by many major New Jersey Democratic Party leaders — many of whom have thrown in their lot with first lady Tammy Murphy — dropped a 79-page federal lawsuit on their doorsteps Monday, seeking to dismantle a practice that has served as the linchpin of party boss power for decades.

"This is not something that I have ever done," Kim told reporters Monday, explaining his call for abolishing the traditional “party line” on ballots, an anti-democratic, anti-competitive practice that virtually assures a victory for those blessed by the bosses. “I took this very seriously both in terms of impact on me but also writ large for New Jersey.”

Kim’s legal gambit has little chance of succeeding and scrambling the business-as-usual practice of awarding the “line," or preferential placement, to endorsed candidates on the ballots in 19 of 21 counties on June 4.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), speaks during the Bergen County unity rally at Overpeck County Park on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Leonia. Hundreds gathered to discuss the racism facing Asian Americans and to show support and unity.

A similar lawsuit has moved at the pace of a box turtle through the courts now for two years, and this one, which covers many of the same arguments, will likely face a similar fate from a cautious judiciary.

And it should be noted that Kim, himself, has been a past beneficiary of the system, and, if anything, it could be argued that his surprising success in competing for the line in Monmouth (Murphy’s home county), Burlington (his home turf) and Hunterdon County on Sunday undercuts his basic stance that the line puts an “unconstitutional thumb on the scale of the New Jersey primary.”

A lawsuit? No, a campaign play

Yet, while the lawsuit targeted the legal intricacies of the antiquated design of New Jersey’s ballot — the only one of its kind in the country — Kim's campaign had a much larger goal in mind.

This was a sharp campaign attack in the guise of a legal tome.

The suit is also emblematic of Kim's ongoing branding effort to position himself as a buck-the-machine reformer, one who is vowing to restore democracy, at least on the state level, at a time when the rest of the nation recoils over the fate of democracy on the national level.

It also adds more fuel to the anger that has propelled the little-known congressman and former national security adviser oin the Obama administration from underdog to a viable threat with a 12-point lead in one independent poll.

Kim is capitalizing on grassroots discontent with the corroded New Jersey political system, dominated by county leaders and, in some cases, lobbyists who have interests before Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration. It’s one incestuous, profit-driven system that protects the boss-blessed candidates and incumbents, and shuts out any newcomers.

Pouring kerosene on that anger is the candidacy of the governor’s wife, a never-elected former Republican seeking one of the most powerful seats in the nation. For many Democratic Party activists who have been railing against the “line” and how county leaders weaponized it against challengers and outsiders, Murphy is Exhibit A of what is wrong with the system.

The swift endorsements for Murphy late last year from chairs in counties with the largest caches of Democratic voters virtually assures that she will get the line — or bracketing in a single row on the ballot with other county-endorsed candidates — without a full vote of the county committee delegates. Kim never had a chance. It was nepotism on steroids.

Murphy’s campaign slammed the lawsuit as a “sad, hypocritical stunt by a D.C. politician” who is trying to “advance his career in Washington.”

“Andy Kim does have a problem with the county line system,’’ Alexandra Altman, Murphy’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “He has a problem with the idea of losing county lines — as he is perfectly happy to participate in the process when he wins and he has benefited from the lines in every other election he’s run.”

An uphill climb awaits

Still, after his string of successes, Kim is facing an uphill challenge in large, critically important Democratic fiefs where Murphy has already locked down crucial support.

Kim’s suit, then, is a long-shot attempt to reshape the endorsement process in Middlesex, Essex and Hudson counties. But it also comes a week before Democratic committee members in Bergen — another pivotal county in the primary sweepstakes — are scheduled to formally vote to choose their endorsed candidate.

Members there will cast their ballot in secret, but the Bergen chairman, Paul Juliano, who is the governor's $280,000-a-year executive director of the New Jersey Sports and Exhibition Authority, has thrown his support behind Murphy.

Most of the municipal chairs are expected to follow suit and round up their local members on behalf of Murphy, but Kim’s lawsuit may very well be an attempt to persuade many of the 1,100 committee members to ignore the Juliano endorsement.

Kim’s argument is fairly straightforward. History and research has shown how powerful the line is in locking up victories for the chosen ones. Other candidates who fail to get the blessing often are scattered out on the ballot in other columns, unbracketed in what is dubbed as “ballot Siberia," the location of doomed challengers.

So, he argues, why not simply group candidates in a “block” by the office — candidates for sheriff are grouped in one separate block, Senate candidates in another, and so on. That would allow voters to compare the merits of each candidate for the given office, not by the affiliation with their party organization.

The constitution, his lawsuit said, is designed to ensure that voters participate in a “fair election, not necessarily a perfect one.” Kim, still fighting uphill against a rigged system, may not get very far persuading the leaders who shut the door in his face last year.

He can try to prosecute his case in court, but he’s likely to have a better shot prosecuting his case on the campaign trail — and outside the clubhouse door.

Charlie Stile is a veteran New Jersey political columnist.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Andy Kim lawsuit to fight NJ line designed to sting Tammy Murphy