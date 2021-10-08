Andy Murray loses wedding ring before Indian Wells tournament, makes desperate plea for help

He needs a hand.

Andy Murray lost his wedding ring and is begging for help finding it.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, 34, explained the dilemma on Instagram, calling himself “an idiot” in the post.

While training for a tournament in Southern California, Murray’s shoes began to stink up his car because they were so sweaty. To dry them out, he left the smelly sneakers under the car overnight, explaining that it seemed like the best plan at the time because his hotel room doesn’t have a balcony.

But when he returned to the car Wednesday morning, the sneakers were gone. As Murray said, it wasn’t “the end of the world, but obviously not ideal.” He bought new ones at a local pro shop.

However, his physio pointed out a bigger problem. The tennis champ ties his wedding ring to his shoes while practicing and playing. He had left it tied to his shoes while they sat under the car.

“My wedding ring’s been stolen as well,” Murray said. “Needless to say, I’m in the bad books at home, so I want to try and find it.”

Murray recognized that “in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help.” His mother, Judy Murray, commented on the post with the facepalm emoji.

Murray opens play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Friday night against Adrian Mannarino.