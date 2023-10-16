Andy Pilley juror bribe investigation found no wrongdoing, police say

An investigation into a juror's claim he was offered £20,000 to find Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley guilty of fraud has found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, police have said.

Pilley was jailed in July for his involvement in a fraud which "duped" firms into expensive energy contracts.

A juror later claimed he was offered money to find Pilley guilty.

Lancashire Police said after officers looked into the claim, "no further action was taken".

In September, the Daily Mail reported the unidentified juror's claims that he was approached by two men and told he would face consequences if he did not accept the bribe.

The newspaper said the man was approached in March while the case was in its sixth month.

He also alleged that other jurors were bribed to find Pilley guilty and said he fled overseas and was excused from jury duty, but reported the matter to the police following the verdict.

Lancashire Police said the complaint "was investigated and there was no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing".

"No further action was taken and the investigation has now been closed pending any new information coming to light," it added.

