Andy Pilley juror bribe investigation reopened by police

A police investigation into a juror's claim he was offered £20,000 to find Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley guilty of fraud has been reopened.

Pilley was jailed in July for his involvement in a fraud that "duped" firms into expensive energy contracts.

Lancashire Police previously said no further action would be taken after officers looked into the claim.

But the force has since said the investigation remained subject to further inquiries.

In September, the Daily Mail reported the unidentified juror's claims that he was approached by two men and told he would face consequences if he did not accept the bribe.

'Inappropriate to say more'

The newspaper said the man was approached in March while the case was in its sixth month.

He also alleged that other jurors were bribed to find Pilley guilty and said he fled overseas and was excused from jury duty, but reported the matter to the police following the verdict.

In October, Lancashire Police said the complaint "was investigated and there was no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing" and the case had "been closed pending any new information coming to light".

But in a statement issued earlier, the force said: "While the initial investigation was closed this was subject to review by senior officers, which is standard practice as part of the closure process and, as a result, we can confirm that this investigation remains subject to further inquiries by officers.

"It would be inappropriate to say any more at this time."

