Andy Reid passes Hank Stram for most wins as Chiefs coach, makes NFL history

Jan. 7, 2013 may not be a date most Chiefs fans are familiar with, but it’s a big one in franchise history.

On that day, the Chiefs hired Andy Reid as the 13th head coach in team history. It came just eight days after he’d been fired by the Eagles after he compiled a 130-93-1 (.583) regular-season record.

Those 130 victories are the most in Eagles history.

On Sunday, Reid picked up his 125th regular-season win with the Chiefs in a 31-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

That broke a tie with Hank Stram, the first coach in franchise history who guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV victory. Stram, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, had a 124-76-10 regular-season record from 1960-74.

Reid’s record in the regular season is now 125-48 with the Chiefs. He is the only coach in NFL history to have the most victories with two franchises.

Marty Schottenheimer is third on the Chiefs’ all-time list with 101 regular-season victories.

The Chiefs noted Dan Reeves (Broncos and Falcons), Tom Coughlin (Jaguars and Giants) and Tony Dungy (Buccaneers and Colts) are coaches who rank in the top two in all-time wins for two different NFL franchises.

However, only Reid stands alone as having the most wins for two franchises, and it appears he received a game ball after Sunday’s victory.

