Andy Riesmeyer launches KTLA's Newsflash Rehash
Cub reporter Andy Riesmeyer launches KTLA's Newsflash Rehash, reporting late-breaking headlines from an anchor desk he definitely did not assemble himself. Aired Feb. 24, 2024.
Cub reporter Andy Riesmeyer launches KTLA's Newsflash Rehash, reporting late-breaking headlines from an anchor desk he definitely did not assemble himself. Aired Feb. 24, 2024.
Viktor Arvidsson made his season debut on Feb. 15.
The Atlanta Hawks announced that Onyeka Okongwu will be re-evaluated after the two weeks.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
Mike McCarthy told ESPN that he and DC Mike Zimmer will stay behind at The Star to set staff and continue planning.
Expert advice comparing the 2024 Ford Maverick and 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz's fuel economy, safety, specs, features and technology.
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.
Viral TikTok posts are telling Americans to stop paying taxes by illegally exempting themselves from tax withholdings.
Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview. Tavares played coy on the important what, where and when details.
Mercedes-Benz's Mythos range of ultra-luxury cars is on its way, and the first model (based on the SL roadster) will make its debut in 2025.
Here’s exactly how to cancel your Amazon Prime membership. We walk you through how to do it on a desktop computer and via the Amazon app.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Miranda Bogen is the founding director of the Center of Democracy and Technology's AI Governance Lab, where she works to help create solutions that can effectively regulate and govern AI systems. My early work exploring the intersection of AI and civil rights reinforced for me that AI systems are far more than technical artifacts; they are systems that both shape and are shaped by their interaction with people, bureaucracies, and policies.
Warren Buffett's first letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders since Charlie Munger's passing began with an ode to the legendary investor.
This week in AI, Google paused its AI chatbot Gemini's ability to generate images of people after a segment of users complained about historical inaccuracies. It appears that Google -- like some other AI vendors, including OpenAI -- had implemented clumsy hardcoding under the hood to attempt to "correct" for biases in its model.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 65,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
It's difficult to put Nvidia's massive Thursday into context — the stock gained "only" around 20%. But when you're in the top five, a gain like that makes some big waves.
Floss, brush, scrape, repeat.