‘Andy Said AHT! AHT!’: Andy Cohen Shares His Opinion on Nene Leakes Possibly Wanting to Return to ‘RHOA’

Andy Cohen expressed his take on Nene Leakes possibly returning to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” while virtually appearing on an episode of “The Real.”

Leakes first starred on the reality television series in 2008 before leaving in 2015 to focus on other acting projects. She later made guest appearances in season 8. The “RHOA” alum returned as a full-time cast member for seasons 10 through 12. Leakes ultimately left the franchise altogether for a final time in September 2020.

Leakes first claimed the reasoning behind her leaving the series was because of failed contract talks. Months following her departure, Leakes accused Bravo Network executives, including Cohen, of racism and urged fans to boycott the show.

Since then, Leakes has changed her tune and stated she would have to hash things out with Cohen before maybe considering returning to “RHOA.”

On Dec. 1, during his appearance on “The Real,” Cohen expressed that he’s only focused on season 14 of the Atlanta franchise when asked about the situation with Leakes’ possible return.

He said, “We are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great. Marlo [Hampton] has her peach, and Sheree [Whitfield] is back.”

Cohen wrapped up his statement by briefly mentioning the newest addition to “RHOA,” track star Sanya Richards-Ross. “We have some new faces, and Kenya Moore is on fire. So I am really focused right now on season 14 of housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that.”

“And I OOP! Andy said AHT! AHT!”

“Nene played with that man, he’s over it and her!”

“See what happens when you burn your bridges.”

“Good for Andy. Nene didn’t burn the bridge after she left, she freaking bombed it. She slandered Andy, Bravo, and other housewives, wanted people to boycott but wants to return? Hell no. I wouldn’t bring her back if I was Andy. “

“Lol, Andy said no redos.”



Cohen’s recent appearance on “The Real” isn’t the first time he has addressed this topic. He previously shared his sentiments last month during his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.

He stated, “What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her [Nene Leakes]. I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”





