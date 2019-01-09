Andy Samberg confirms that Sandra Oh is the best person on the planet

Listen, we already knew that Sandra Oh was up there as one of our very favourite people on the planet.

And, now we've got final confirmation of that.

Her co-host at the Golden Globes, Andy Samberg, told Jimmy Fallon that "Sandra Oh is the best person on earth."

He talked about what it was like getting to know her: We met briefly, we presented at the Emmys, and we spent like the past week and a half working on the Globes but we didn't know each other that much and we just sort of liked each other so much from that one experience that we decided to go for it," said Samberg.

"She's so warm and magnetic and I felt so into her energy,"he added. "We were all backstage when she won and they were like, 'Sandra Oh' and I was like 'yeaaaaaahh!' and started crying."

Join the club, Andy.